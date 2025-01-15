Bears head coach search: ESPN predicts shocking defensive hire

The Chicago Bears are in the middle of their wide-ranging search for a new head coach, which has included everything from offensive and defensive minds to former head coaches to college coaches. And while Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy have emerged as early favorites, it's all a guessing game at this point with the process far from over.

ESPN's Dan Graziano took an early crack at predicting where head coach candidates land with specific teams, when all is said and done. And while the Bears have interviewed -- or will interview -- a list that has reached 20 names, Graziano's pick for Chicago is shocking, especially with quarterback Caleb Williams a focal point in the search.

There is a lot of guesswork here. The Bears' list of candidates is massive There are hurdles for Flores -- who appears to be a strong candidate for the Jets job, as well -- to clear before any team can hire him. That's especially true in Chicago; there will be questions about his past relationship with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Miami as the Bears evaluate him as a candidate to shepherd Caleb Williams' development. But by all accounts, it sounds like Flores has made a very different impression on people in Minnesota than he did in Miami. He has been public about the reasons things went wrong for him with the Dolphins and what he has learned from that situation that would make things different at his next stop. One more relevant note here: Flores and Bears GM Ryan Poles both went to Boston College, so there's a connection there.

General manager Ryan Poles laid out what he's looking for in a head coach: "A clear vision, a developmental mindset, really good game management and a plan to develop the quarterback." It's hard to believe the Bears would hire Flores given the need for candidates to present a plan for Williams, which is notably something Flores didn't do well with Tua Tagovailoa during his tenure with the Miami Dolphins. For all the talk of "leader of men" and it not mattering between an offensive or defensive-minded head coach, it certainly seems like Chicago is trending toward landing someone with an offensive background. And there just happens to be someone who checks that offensive and experienced boxes: Mike McCarthy, who is considered a top candidate for the Bears head coach job. Despite the connection to Poles (having attended Boston College together), Flores doesn't feel like a viable candidate right now. Especially considering this hire will determine Poles' future in Chicago. Then again, things could change, as this process is far from over.

