Bears great Devin Hester states his case for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Will the third time be the charm for Chicago Bears legend Devin Hester, as he looks to finally get the call to the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Hester is regarded as the greatest return specialist in NFL history, but he’s yet to make the Hall of Fame after two years of eligibility. Now, he’s once again a finalist in his third year, where the hope is the voters finally allow Hester his rightful place among the NFL’s best ever.

Hester, a three-time first-team All Pro and four-time Pro Bowler, has an impressive resume. He has more punt returns than anyone in NFL history with 14, his 20 total non-offensive touchdowns are also the most in league history, and he has the highest average yards per punt return among those with at least 300 returns in NFL history.

Hester spoke with Bears announcer Jeff Joniak — who had a front-row seat to his illustrious career — where he stated his case for the Hall of Fame.

One of the most interesting moments came when Hester revealed that he was the last person to be cut in back-to-back years — meaning he was one spot away from making the Hall during both years of eligibility.

After he didn’t get in as a first ballot Hall of Famer, Hester called them up to inquire about what constitutes making it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“When you explained the Hall of Fame to me, you based off a player that’s one of the most feared players in the league,” Hester said. “Check box. That teams prepare for week in, week out and can’t sleep. Check box. A player that makes the Pro Bowl. Check box. A player that makes the All Pro team. Check box. A player that made the All Decades team. Two checks.”

Joniak also chimed in: “You’re forgetting one. A player who revolutionized, how teams had to figure out how to prepare for one man, and you changed the way it’s done. Period. You changed the rule.”

Watch the full sit-down between Hester and Joniak below:

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 will be revealed during NFL Honors on Thursday night.

