Are the Bears going to fire Shane Waldron? The latest on Chicago's OC

The Chicago Bears posted another abysmal offensive showing in a 19-3 loss to the New England Patriots, where offensive coordinator Shane Waldron is coming under scrutiny.

The Bears offense mustered just three points, allowed nine sacks on quarterback Caleb Williams and mustered just 142 total yards against one of the worst defenses in the NFL. The offense has been abysmal during this three-game losing streak, where they've been outscored 66-27, scored just two touchdowns (both in Week 8) and Williams has been sacked 18 times.

Waldron has been on the hot seat since the beginning of the season, but it cooled during the team's three-game winning streak. Now, his seat is scalding and it feels like a change could be imminent. Whether that means a firing or simply a demotion remains to be seen. But it feels like there could be a change at play caller coming soon, if not this week.

If that's the case, Williams believes he'll be able to adapt to a new play caller.

"They're not going to reinvent the wheel, in a sense," Williams said after Sunday's loss. "We're midseason, and it's not a decision for me. I have to do what Coach says. I have to deal with whatever decision he makes, and I have to be fine with it. Will I be able to adapt? Yes, I will. We'll be able to adapt, whatever decision Coach makes. From there, we have to go out and execute and win games."

Shane Waldron job status

Waldron remains the offensive coordinator of the Bears, as of Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season. There's been speculation about his future in Chicago, including calls for him to be fired, or at least demoted. While head coach Matt Eberflus said last week there would be no change at play caller, he sang a different tune after Week 10's abysmal offensive showing saying everything is on the table at offensive coordinator and play calling.

What are the chances Shane Waldron is fired or demoted after Week 10?

The Bears have never fired a head coach midseason, and the same can be said for an offensive coordinator. Head coach Matt Eberflus is also under fire and there are calls for him to be fired. But there's a greater chance of Waldron being fired, or at the very least demoted, following another abysmal offensive showing. Although, Eberflus is the one who hired Waldron, so their fates feel intertwined at this point. At this point, a demotion feels the most likely option.

Who would replace Shane Waldron if he's fired or demoted?

If the Bears were to fire -- or demote -- Waldron during the season, there are a couple of options on this offensive staff. Offensive passing game coordinator Thomas Brown figures to be the favorite to assume play calling duties given his previous experience. Brown has served as an offensive coordinator both at the NFL and collegiate level, including most recently with the Carolina Panthers in 2023. Another option would be quarterbacks coach Kerry Joseph, who has never served as an offensive coordinator at the NFL level. He has served as a co-offensive coordinator at the collegiate level (with McNeese State), but he doesn't have the experience Brown does should the Bears elect to make a change midseason.

