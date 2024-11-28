Are the Bears going to fire Matt Eberflus? The latest on Chicago's HC

The Chicago Bears continue to find new heartbreaking ways to lose football games under head coach Matt Eberflus, whose time in Chicago appears to be coming to an end. The Bears blew another opportunity for a comeback against the Detroit Lions, where Eberflus failed to use the team's final timeout to set up a chance for a game-tying field goal. Instead, the clock ran out as quarterback Caleb Williams attempted a deep pass to receiver DJ Moore.

It was more of the same from Eberflus, who is now 5-19 in one-score games in his three-year tenure, and continues to show that he cannot execute effectively as head coach, given another clock management issue.

Eberflus was asked about his job security following Thursday's loss, where he explained his approach moving forward.

“This is the NFL,” Eberflus said. “I know where it is. And I’m just gonna put my best foot forward, and I’m gonna get to work and keep grinding. So that’s what we do.”

But does he expect to remain the head coach next week?

“Like I said, I’m just gonna keep grinding and working and that’s what I do.”

There have already been two head coaches who have been fired so far this 2024 NFL season: Robert Saleh (New York Jets) and Dennis Allen (New Orleans Saints). Could Eberflus become the third?

Matt Eberflus job status

Eberflus remains the head coach of the Bears, as of Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season. There's been speculation about his future in Chicago, including plenty of calls for him to be fired after an embarrassing 23-20 loss to the Lions. Eberflus is in his third season as Bears head coach, where he boasts a 14-28 record, including a 3-18 record on the road and 0-3 coming off the bye week. His .333 winning percentage is the third worst in franchise history behind only Abe Gibron (.274) and John Fox (.292).

What are the chances Matt Eberflus is fired in-season?

The Bears have never fired a head coach midseason, but Thursday's inexcusable meltdown might just be the thing that finally sends the organization into action. Chicago lost 14 straight games under Eberflus from 2022-23, and that still wasn't enough for the organization to get rid of him last season before the team turned things around in the second half of the year. Even if the Bears don't fire him midseason, it's safe to say he won't be coaching the team beyond this year, especially with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams' development being integral.

Who would replace Matt Eberflus if he's fired in-season?

If the Bears were to fire Eberflus during the season, there are two assistant coaches who could step into that role. The first is defensive coordinator Eric Washington, who could be his replacement both as head coach and/or defensive play caller. Washington served as an assistant head coach during his time with the Buffalo Bills and has previous experience calling plays as a defensive coordinator with the Carolina Panthers (2018-19). The second is offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, who served as an assistant head coach during his time with the Los Angeles Rams (2021-22). Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower is another option. Regardless, there would be an interim head coach that would have to focus on multiple aspects of the team.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Are the Bears going to fire Matt Eberflus?