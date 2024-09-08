The Chicago Bears will face the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, where Chicago is looking to start the Caleb Williams era off on the right foot with a victory.

The Bears and Titans are both coming off 7-10 seasons, where they're looking to make strides after impactful offseasons. For the Bears, that starts with some big additions, including Williams, Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, D'Andre Swift and others, as well as a young, ascending defense poised to make an impact.

Chicago is a 3.5-point home favorite heading into Sunday's matchup against Tennessee, according to BetMGM. The over/under is set at 45.

Here's a look at the Bears' 53-man game-day roster heading into their Week 1 game vs. Titans:

Quarterback (2)

Caleb Williams

Tyson Bagent

Running back (4)

Fullback (1)

Wide receiver (6)

CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 01: Keenan Allen #13 of the Chicago Bears talks with DJ Moore #2 and Rome Odunze #15 prior to the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game against the Houston Texans at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 01, 2024 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Tight end (3)

Offensive line (10)

Edge rusher (6)

Nov 9, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive lineman Montez Sweat (98) applies pressure to Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) in the first half forcing an incomplete pass at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive tackle (4)

Linebacker (5)

Cornerback (6)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 22: Tyrique Stevenson #29 and Jaylon Johnson #33 of the Chicago Bears celebrate a third down stop against the Las Vegas Raiders at Soldier Field on October 22, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Safety (4)

Specialists (3)

*elevated from practice squad

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Chicago Bears' game-day roster for Week 1 vs. Titans