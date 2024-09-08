Bears' game-day roster for Week 1 vs. Titans
The Chicago Bears will face the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, where Chicago is looking to start the Caleb Williams era off on the right foot with a victory.
The Bears and Titans are both coming off 7-10 seasons, where they're looking to make strides after impactful offseasons. For the Bears, that starts with some big additions, including Williams, Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, D'Andre Swift and others, as well as a young, ascending defense poised to make an impact.
Chicago is a 3.5-point home favorite heading into Sunday's matchup against Tennessee, according to BetMGM. The over/under is set at 45.
Here's a look at the Bears' 53-man game-day roster heading into their Week 1 game vs. Titans:
Quarterback (2)
Caleb Williams
Running back (4)
D'Andre Swift
Fullback (1)
Wide receiver (6)
Keenan Allen
Rome Odunze
Tight end (3)
Offensive line (10)
Matt Pryor
Doug Kramer Jr.
Edge rusher (6)
Defensive tackle (4)
Linebacker (5)
Cornerback (6)
Safety (4)
Specialists (3)
*elevated from practice squad
