Bears fans praying organization didn't blow it with Ben Johnson in HC interview

The Chicago Bears are in the middle of an important search for their next head coach, which has included a wide net of candidates ranging from up-and-coming coordinators to former head coaches to college coaches. But there's one name that's become a favorite among fans: Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Johnson completed an interview with the Bears for the head coaching vacancy on Saturday morning, which has fans buzzing about the potential. But Chicago will also have to contend with other teams for Johnson's services, including the New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars.

For now, the hope remains among a large contingent of fans that the Bears will do what's right and hire Johnson. But as much as Johnson interviewed for Chicago's coaching job, they were likely interviewing for Johnson, as well. Which has Bears fans on social media wondering if this dysfunctional organization might find a way to ruin it.

Bears fans praying organization didn't blow it with Ben Johnson in head coach interview

DON’T LET HIM LEAVE!!! (From the Zoom call) https://t.co/W0qbpQJWkD — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) January 11, 2025

Ryan Poles, please don’t mess this up. Do what the man wants and throw any dollar amount at him. https://t.co/rWWydm9Uvf — Preston Comer (@prestonscomer) January 11, 2025

Now announce you’ve hired him, please and thank you https://t.co/XrFKU5dJyu — Mike Mooney (@MichaelMgmooney) January 11, 2025

This interview could change the course of Chicago #Bears football for 15 years. https://t.co/aJZiRMVDhY — 🗽Sam (@PolesIsNotHim) January 11, 2025

We got this George, you stay here… this is for your own good… #ChicagoBears https://t.co/OdlwjdwyuO pic.twitter.com/33mnhsAvWb — David Ruiz (@DRULZ29) January 11, 2025

Please don’t fuck this up. Please. I beg of you. https://t.co/Dwo2mHCVUw — CK (@ChaseKirsch) January 11, 2025

Hope you put your best foot forward. https://t.co/fVkR0vOyN8 — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) January 11, 2025

This is it. Don’t mess this up. https://t.co/pwGQiOXaHY — Luke Jett (@LukeJett) January 11, 2025

Don't f this up like usual. Just hire him. https://t.co/t6m2bQiz8p — Will Chambers (@_WillChambers) January 11, 2025

Easily the top candidate but it takes both sides, and I worry that McCaskey will ruin things with his attitude that everyone should bend the knee and covet #DaBears HC position because of the history of the franchise.



Bears have been a laughing stock most my life. https://t.co/tIx84Ebi5y — Rob Schwarz Jr. (@ChiRuxinBGO) January 11, 2025

DO NOT LET HIM LEAVE (I know he’s virtual but still) — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@JAYChi_Bears) January 11, 2025

YOU BETTER NOT MESS THIS UP — Justo (@Young_Justo) January 11, 2025

I don’t trust Poles to win the battle against Brady for this guy unfortunately. — Angus (@angusnegrin) January 11, 2025

Write him a blank check and gtfo the way!!! — Buck Kodiak (@BuckKodiak) January 11, 2025

The #Bears are giving Ryan Poles full autonomy to run this coaching search. And who Chicago picks will be his guy.



If it’s not Ben Johnson, it means Poles sales pitch wasn’t impressive enough and in three years time, he could be out of a job. — Coach Usayd Koshul (@usaydkoshul) January 11, 2025

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears fans pray team didn't blow it with Ben Johnson in HC interview