Bears fans praying organization didn't blow it with Ben Johnson in HC interview

alyssa barbieri, bears wire
·3 min read

The Chicago Bears are in the middle of an important search for their next head coach, which has included a wide net of candidates ranging from up-and-coming coordinators to former head coaches to college coaches. But there's one name that's become a favorite among fans: Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Johnson completed an interview with the Bears for the head coaching vacancy on Saturday morning, which has fans buzzing about the potential. But Chicago will also have to contend with other teams for Johnson's services, including the New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars.

For now, the hope remains among a large contingent of fans that the Bears will do what's right and hire Johnson. But as much as Johnson interviewed for Chicago's coaching job, they were likely interviewing for Johnson, as well. Which has Bears fans on social media wondering if this dysfunctional organization might find a way to ruin it.

