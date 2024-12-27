Advertisement

Bears fans can't see how Ryan Poles survives after another ugly loss

alyssa barbieri, bears wire
·5 min read

The Chicago Bears suffered their 10th straight loss following an ugly 6-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. And, believe it or not, it's not the longest losing streak of general manager Ryan Poles' tenure. That would be 14 games, which spanned the 2022-23 seasons.

Everything that has gone wrong for Poles in his three-year tenure was encapsulated in this egregious prime-time loss -- making the wrong coaching hires, failure to address the offensive line, his inability to find contributors in the NFL draft, failing a young quarterback and building a losing culture that includes the two longest losing streaks in franchise history.

While firing head coach Matt Eberflus was warranted and necessary, he wasn't the only problem. Sure, Poles lucked into Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick this year, he's done more harm than good. His absolute refusal to address the offensive line -- in a positive way -- in three offseasons is unacceptable, especially when you were bringing in a rookie quarterback. Look no further than signings and extensions that are big question marks -- including linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who's the second-highest cap hit, kicker Cairo Santos, who can't even attempt a 57-yard field goal in 2024, and those bargain-bin offensive linemen.

President Kevin Warren put his support behind Poles as the team's general manager shortly after Eberflus was fired. But following another national embarrassment, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Bears move on from Poles this offseason -- especially if it impacts bringing in their preferred head coach. And Bears fans agree -- it's time to move on.

