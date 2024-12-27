Bears fans can't see how Ryan Poles survives after another ugly loss

The Chicago Bears suffered their 10th straight loss following an ugly 6-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. And, believe it or not, it's not the longest losing streak of general manager Ryan Poles' tenure. That would be 14 games, which spanned the 2022-23 seasons.

Everything that has gone wrong for Poles in his three-year tenure was encapsulated in this egregious prime-time loss -- making the wrong coaching hires, failure to address the offensive line, his inability to find contributors in the NFL draft, failing a young quarterback and building a losing culture that includes the two longest losing streaks in franchise history.

While firing head coach Matt Eberflus was warranted and necessary, he wasn't the only problem. Sure, Poles lucked into Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick this year, he's done more harm than good. His absolute refusal to address the offensive line -- in a positive way -- in three offseasons is unacceptable, especially when you were bringing in a rookie quarterback. Look no further than signings and extensions that are big question marks -- including linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who's the second-highest cap hit, kicker Cairo Santos, who can't even attempt a 57-yard field goal in 2024, and those bargain-bin offensive linemen.

President Kevin Warren put his support behind Poles as the team's general manager shortly after Eberflus was fired. But following another national embarrassment, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Bears move on from Poles this offseason -- especially if it impacts bringing in their preferred head coach. And Bears fans agree -- it's time to move on.

The Bears under Ryan Poles have suffered a 14-game losing streak and now a 10-game losing streak.



And you're gonna bring him back? pic.twitter.com/VZvqF8G2mc — Harrison Graham (@HGrahamNFL) December 27, 2024

As I said before, give Ryan Poles his walking papers. He’ll get paid the rest of his contract anyway. This has been a disaster. Start fresh with a new GM & HC. — Gregory Bell II (@BobbyBooshay713) December 27, 2024

My favorite Bears related thing is everyone being okay with Ryan Poles picking the next head coach. Like, that’s just something that’s gonna happen and no one has an issue with it. I wouldn’t let him make my Amazon deliveries, much less pick my next head coach. — Nick Kostos (@TheKostos) December 27, 2024

There isn't a singular coach that needs to come back. Every single one needs to find a new job. I cannot see any compelling reason to allow Ryan Poles to continue as GM — 79th & Halas Podcast (@79thAndHalas) December 27, 2024

This game could have been the nail in the coffin for Ryan Poles pic.twitter.com/XmTss5xzES — 🗽Sam (@PolesIsNotHim) December 27, 2024

Takeaways from Thomas Brown's fourth loss in as many games as Bears head coach:



1.) They've failed Caleb Williams in so many ways this season.



Ryan Poles doesn't deserve to be the GM anymore. He needs to be fired. — Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) December 27, 2024

This Bears season is worse than the #WhiteSox season



I knew the Sox would suck even though they surpassed my low expectations



These Bears were supposed to be good and they are even worse than they were last season & now have lost 10 in a row



Fire Ryan Poles immediately pic.twitter.com/ZY0tjsQTCC — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) December 27, 2024

With each passing day, it becomes crystal clear that Ryan Poles needs to be fired. This season has been a catastrophic failure, and the signs were there all along. Too bad he did nothing to fix the problems. https://t.co/QBkbFC0gfG — TW (@Tylow237) December 27, 2024

I don’t understand how firing Ryan Poles is even a debate — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) December 27, 2024

Poles has somehow made things even worse than Pace did. An impressive feat. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) December 27, 2024

Ryan Poles said before the season that the depth they have on the OL was the best he's ever seen.



Oof. #Bears — Bear Report (@BearReport) December 27, 2024

Everything falls on Ryan Poles



He hired the offensive staff and they clearly have no feel for their skill position players



Why does it seem like there’s a WR screen every single possession



Why is DJ being limited to 5 yard routes



Why is Keenan even allowed to have a screen… — Jake (@Jake_B30) December 27, 2024

Ryan poles is an absolute moron. He should be no where near a front office. He is the worst GM in the NFL. #Bears https://t.co/g6ilhbldea — T.Sapp (@realTSapp) December 27, 2024

I do not understand how Ryan Poles survives this. Especially after the way that the OL has played tonight. #Bears — Coach Usayd Koshul (@usaydkoshul) December 27, 2024

The Bears are going to lose 11 straight games to finish a season. Fire Ryan Poles too. Absolutely inexcusable failure given the expectations and accountability must be had. Loser ass franchise. — Jason Patt (@Bulls_Jay) December 27, 2024

Caleb Williams being sacked 70 times his rookie season should be in the nail in the coffin for Ryan Poles. — 🗽Sam (@PolesIsNotHim) December 27, 2024

The Bears not being able to attempt a 57 yard field goal in the year 2024 is yet another reason that Ryan Poles should not be general manager. — AngeloFF (@angelo_fantasy) December 27, 2024

Hire Ben Johnson and fire Ryan Poles.



This is the only way you save Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears. — Kev 🥈 (@2KEVlN) December 27, 2024

