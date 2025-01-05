Bears expected to interview Mike Vrabel for head coach next week

The Chicago Bears have reached the conclusion of the 2024 regular season, where the focus will quickly turn to the coaching search. Plenty of names have been rumored and attached to the Bears head coaching vacancy, and one of their top candidates is likely to get an interview for the position in the upcoming week, once the season is over.

According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Bears are expected to bring in former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel for his first interview with the team. As 14 teams will begin to prepare for their playoffs, the others around the league will be involved in Black Monday, the day after the regular season concludes when many decisions on head coaches will be made.

Russini stated that she expects Vrabel, who interviewed with the New York Jets this week, to meet with more teams this upcoming week, with the Bears and New Orleans Saints likely on his schedule. When speaking on his interview with the Jets, Russini reported that she was told the meeting with the two sides went "really, really well" as they get a head start in the search for a head coach.

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel argues with an official during the second quarter of a Week 8 NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Tennessee Titans At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 1

Three teams, the Bears, Saints, and Jets all fired their head coach during the season, giving them a head start to begin the process of finding their next permanent head coach. Chicago decided to move on from former head coach Matt Eberflus after another embarrassing loss in a disappointing season, highlighted by coaching malpractice in a Thanksgiving loss to the Detroit Lions.

The process to find their next head coach will not only likely be a lengthy one, but one that moves quickly, and should come with plenty of names being interviewed for the position.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears expected to interview Mike Vrabel for head coach next week