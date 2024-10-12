The Chicago Bears are adding a couple of defensive backs to their roster for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bears elevated cornerback Ameer Speed and safety Taravrius Moore from the practice squad to the active roster due to injuries in the secondary. The team also announced defensive end Jacob Martin will not be activated off injured reserve for Sunday's game despite practicing in full all week.

The Bears elevated practice squad DBs Ameer Speed and Tarvarius Moore ahead of the Jacksonville game. Some depth for the secondary with CB Tyrique Stevenson (calf) questionable to play.



Chicago also ruled out DE Jacob Martin, who is still on IR but returned to practice this… — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) October 12, 2024

Speed and Moore are filling in after the Bears saw multiple starters in their secondary get banged up. Safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion) and cornerback Terell Smith (hip) were ruled out earlier in the week and didn't travel with the team to London. Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, meanwhile, suffered a calf injury during Thursday's practice and is listed as doubtful.

Speed signed with the Bears practice squad a couple of weeks ago, while Moore has been with the team all throughout training camp. They will serve as reserves while safety Elijah Hicks and cornerback Jaylon Jones fill in for Brisker and Stevenson, respectively.

Martin, meanwhile, will have to wait to make his 2024 debut. The veteran defensive end missed most of training camp with a toe injury and was placed on injured reserve to start the year. He had his 21-day practice window open this week and was a full participant in each day. He will have to wait until Week 8 after the Bears bye to get into a game.

The Bears and Jaguars kick off from London beginning at 8:30 a.m. CT on NFL Network.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears elevate DBs Ameer Speed, Tarvarius Moore for game vs. Jaguars