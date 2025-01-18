Bears complete head coach interview with Joe Brady

The Chicago Bears have completed an interview with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady for their head coach vacancy, the team announced Friday. It marked the team's 14th interview in the first round of the coaching search.

Brady was interviewed by a committee that included general manager Ryan Poles, president and CEO Kevin Warren, chairman George McCaskey, senior director of player personnel Jeff King, executive vice president of people and culture & chief human resources officer Liz Geist, and director of football administration Matt Feinstein.

Brady has led a Bills offense that ranks among the top-10 in several categories, including 30.9 points per game (2nd), 359.1 yards per game (10th), 6.0 yards per play (6th), 227.9 passing yards per game (9th) and 131.2 rushing yards per game (9th). Not to mention, quarterback Josh Allen has played an MVP-caliber season, and it's exciting to think what Brady could do with Williams.

Chicago has completed interviews with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, former Carolina Panthers/Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, former Stanford head coach David Shaw, Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken and now Brady.

