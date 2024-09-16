Bears coach Matt Eberflus challenged a clear Stefon Diggs catch despite seeing it happen right in front of him

Aug 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

In a battle between Caleb Williams and C.J. Stroud on Sunday night, the Chicago Bears had their work cut out for them against the Houston Texans. Whereas Houston has Super Bowl 59 expectations, the Bears are just hoping that Williams shows positive momentum and keeps them competitive all year during his rookie season.

In what might end up being a tight back-and-forth battle, Matt Eberflus will want to walk back a key challenge decision.

Early in the second quarter, Stefon Diggs caught a long dime pass from Stroud near the Bears' sideline. It happened to be right in front of Eberflus, who had a perfect opportunity to watch Diggs get both feet in bounds. It would've been silly to waste a challenge and timeout on an obvious catch at that moment.

Yet, that's what Eberflus did. C'mon, man.

The Bears lost the challenge because, you know, duh. And it hurts a lot more knowing their coach used it despite seeing the play with his own eyes, mere feet away.

