Bears CB Jaylon Johnson addresses middle finger salute to fans at Lambeau Field

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson stood on his word all week leading up to and during the rivalry game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

In the Week 18 victory, Johnson had a forced fumble on Green Bay's first offensive drive of the game, giving the ball back to Chicago who would use the turnover to lead them to a 14-3 lead in the first half. It would not be all good news for Johnson, who exited the game in the third quarter with a quad injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Johnson, who didn't hold back his words when discussing the rivalry with Green Bay during the week, sent the Packers fans at Lambeau Field a middle finger salute in the game. As he was seen on camera walking back to the locker room, Johnson had a one-finger response to a fan who has heckling him on his way to the locker room.

Jaylon Johnson injured and heading to the locker room but flips off a Packers fan for heckling him pic.twitter.com/L0njoDT0kM — Dave (@dave_bfr) January 5, 2025

Speaking to reporters in the locker room after the win, Johnson was asked about his response to the heckler, which he didn't think was right but also said he has to have a better reaction in the moment.

"They were talking mess on my way out, it's like, injured player--I don't think that was right, but I gotta do better too with the reaction," Johnson said, via Mark Grote.

One of the best lockdown cornerbacks in the NFL, Johnson ends his 2024 campaign with another Pro Bowl nod and a win that was very meaningful against their bitter rival to close out the season.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Jaylon Johnson addresses middle finger salute to fans at Lambeau Field