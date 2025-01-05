The Bears brilliantly faked out the Packers with the sneakiest punt return for a touchdown

.

The Chicago Bears went into Week 18's matchup against the Packers with absolutely nothing to play for. After all, they're 4-12. The season is over. Might as well go wild with the special-teams calls.

With the Packers punting in the first quarter, the Bears lined D.J. Moore out deep as the return man. But Moore knew all along he wasn't returning that punt. He was out there as a decoy to set up Josh Blackwell.

Blackwell chased the punt as if he was a receiver and made the catch all while Moore deked like he was camping under the ball to return it. As that unfolded, the Packers had their eyes on Moore, ignoring Blackwell on the far side.

Entire team went to the left. Josh Blackwell returned it on the right and took it all the way 👏



📺: #CHIvsGB on FOX

📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/YoXkMX5OZX — NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2025

It all worked to perfection as Blackwell had himself a convoy of blockers. He was basically able to jog the punt back for the touchdown. It was that easy.

The Bears don't have much to be proud of this season, but that was fun. Gotta give them that.

More NFL!

The best NFL Week 18 anytime TD scorer bets, including Amon-Ra St. Brown

Which NFL game is Tom Brady calling in Week 18 in 2025? Here's the answer.

NFL Week 18 announcers: The complete list of Sunday's lineup in 2025

This article originally appeared on For The Win: The Bears brilliantly faked out the Packers with the sneakiest punt return for a touchdown