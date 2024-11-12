Bears' best players in Week 10 loss vs. Patriots, per PFF

The Chicago Bears (4-5) suffered an embarrassing 19-3 loss to the New England Patriots (3-7), which marked their third straight loss since the bye week.

The Bears offense scored a season-low three points against one of the worst defenses in the league, allowed nine sacks to a pass rush that had 16 sacks through eight total games and were held to just 142 total yards. Chicago's defense did its part, holding New England under 20 points, but this game was lost in the first quarter with an offense that has mustered just 27 points and two touchdowns in the last three games.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 10 loss. Here are the highest-graded Bears offensive and defensive players and what their grades were.

Best offensive players

LG Teven Jenkins - 79.6 RB D'Andre Swift - 67.4 LT Larry Borom - 64.6 RG Matt Pryor - 63.5 WR Keenan Allen - 63.0 WR DeAndre Carter - 61.7

Best defensive players

LB T.J. Edwards - 89.7 S Elijah Hicks - 87.1 DE Dominque Robinson - 85.0 DE Jacob Martin - 76.3 DT Gervon Dexter - 74.6 S Kevin Byard - 67.0 LB Jack Sanborn - 66.3 DE DeMarcus Walker - 64.3 CB Terell Smith - 62.9 CB Jaylon Johnson - 62.1

