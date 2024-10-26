The Chicago Bears (4-2) have announced a couple of roster moves ahead of Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders (5-2), activating a couple of players off injured reserve.

The Bears have activated defensive end Jacob Martin and running back Travis Homer off IR, the team announced Saturday. The moves come after Chicago waived former third-round pick Velus Jones Jr. and terminated the contract of fullback Khari Blasingame.

Martin landed on IR on Aug. 27 due to a toe injury, and he's yet to play in a game this season. Meanwhile, Homer was placed on IR on Sept. 22 after injuring his finger in practice. He had appeared in the first two games of the season, totaling three carries for 16 yards.

Offensive tackle Larry Borom, whose 21-day practice window opened this week, remains on IR.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears activate Jacob Martin, Travis Homer off IR