Bears 2024 training camp: Takeaways from joint practice with Bengals

Training camp continued for the Chicago Bears, who held their 18th practice of the summer on Thursday at Halas Hall. It also marked their lone joint practice with the Cincinnati Bengals ahead of Saturday's preseason game.

It was a rainy day at Halas, where weather forced what was originally an open practice for fans to be canceled. Still, the Bears and Bengals practiced outdoors during what Sean Hammond described as "near constant rain" where it poured at times. According to the Chicago and Cincinnati media in attendance, the Bears starting defense dominated the afternoon and Caleb Williams and the offense had a strong finish to practice after an early hiccup.

Following the Bears-Bengals joint practice, here are some quick takeaways from Thursday's workout:

Bears starting defense dominated

Chicago's defense could be gearing up for a big year if Thursday's practice is any indication. According to Adam Hoge, the defense dominated Joe Burrow and Cincinnati's starting offense, although it sounded like they didn't attempt to push the ball down the field much. Still, the Bears secondary bested Burrow and co., which included two interceptions (from Kevin Byard and Greg Stroman Jr.). Cornerback Jaylon Johnson also had a big day, although Burrow avoided throwing in his direction, per Kaitlin Sharkey. The only thing the Bengals were able to do was move the ball on the ground in rainy conditions. According to Adam Jahns, Chicago very well could've had two more interceptions of Burrow from Tremaine Edmunds and Johnson.

Jul 27, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws a pass during Chicago Bears Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams, offense had strong showing

The Bears offense had a strong day against the Bengals, although things didn't start pretty. According to Adam Jahns, Williams was intercepted by Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt on his first pass during 7-on-7 drills. But Williams quickly bounced back for what was an overall solid day for the rookie. The highlight was a deep touchdown to receiver Keenan Allen during the team period. Per Nicholas Moreano: "Caleb Williams threw a perfect pass to Keenan Allen on a fade route in the back left corner of the end zone in 11-on-11s for a touchdown. Allen created separation at the line of scrimmage, and Williams delivered an accurate 8-yard pass. Allen did a nice job of getting his feet in bounds on the reception." During the red zone drill, Williams also threw touchdowns to receiver DJ Moore and Allen.

Offensive line update

According to Nicholas Moreano, the starting offensive line looked like this, from start to finish of practice: LT Braxton Jones, LG Teven Jenkins, C Coleman Shelton, RG Nate Davis and RT Darnell Wright. Davis has now practiced for three straight days, which is good news for the offensive line. Unfortunately, Ryan Bates, who was competing for the center and potentially right guard jobs, is considered "week-to-week" with an undisclosed injury, coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Thursday. With Bates sidelined, Coleman Shelton has stepped into the starting center role.

Bengals suffered two brutal injuries

Unfortunately, the Bengals lost two players to injuries as running back Chris Evans and offensive tackle D'Ante Smith both had to be put in an air cast and carted off, according to Courtney Cronin. Evans was injured on a kickoff return and Smith during a team drill, and the injuries happened within 10 minutes of each other. It's uncertain whether the wet weather played a role. But the Bears escaped relatively unscathed. Cornerback Terell Smith walked off the field with trainers, according to Adam Jahns, but it doesn't appear to be anything serious.

CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 01: Keenan Allen #13 of the Chicago Bears talks with DJ Moore #2 and Rome Odunze #15 prior to the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game against the Houston Texans at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 01, 2024 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Bears will play starters vs. Bengals

Rookie Caleb Williams will make his Soldier Field debut this Saturday when the Bears face the Bills in their third preseason game. Coach Matt Eberflus announced that we "will see starters in that game," which will mark the second consecutive game where healthy starters will see on-field action. There was speculation this week about whether Eberflus would decide to sit the starters after Thursday's joint practice, which is similar to what he did when they practiced against the Indianapolis Colts last summer. Bengals coach Zac Taylor previously said that his starters likely wouldn't play on Saturday. Williams, coming off his impressive preseason debut, will likely see a series or two against Cincinnati as he continues to build a rapport with his cast of weapons.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bears 2024 training camp: Takeaways from joint practice with Bengals