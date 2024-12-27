Bear Necessities: Recapping Chicago's Week 17 loss vs. Seahawks

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

The Bears suffered their 10th consecutive loss, once again in the brutal fashion, falling 6-3 to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football in Week 17. While the defense had a respectable performance -- holding the Seahawks to six points -- the offense was atrocious. They managed just a field goal 11 first downs, seven punts and 179 total yards. While Caleb Williams continued to make incredible plays, he was sacked seven times, which now totals 67 on the season, the most ever in franchise history.

'Sell the team' chants erupt as Bears get embarrassed on prime time

During the Bears' 10th consecutive loss, which was another embarrassing outing, in front of the Chicago faithful, who loudly voiced their displeasure. For most of the second half, especially the fourth quarter, and on the Thursday Night Football postgame show, fans at Soldier Field had a clear message to the McCaskey family: "Sell the team."

Bears vs. Seahawks: Studs and duds from brutal Week 17 loss

The Bears offensive line has been putrid all season, and they were down their starting left tackle and left guard, where the duo of Larry Borom and Jake Curhan (along with center Coleman Shelton) was a recipe for disaster. Quarterback Caleb Williams was sacked seven times -- and he's now been sacked 67 times this season, which is the most in franchise history and nearing the most in NFL history. They weren't all on the offensive line, but as usual, the O-line has played a huge role in the ineffectiveness on offense. Curhan, starting in place of an injured Teven Jenkins, was especially brutal, accounting for two penalties that cost the Bears points, including a beautiful touchdown from Williams to Rome Odunze in the second quarter.

Bears vs. Seahawks: Instant analysis of Chicago's prime-time loss

Chicago saw their losing streak reach 10 games, which is tied for the team's single-season record that was set just two years ago. The fans in attendance made sure to make their displeasure known as chants of "Sell the team" rang out across Soldier Field at multiple points throughout the evening. With just one game to go, the Bears are sleepwalking towards the offseason, where many key decisions need to be made in hopes of turning the franchise around.

