Bear Necessities: Recapping Chicago's preseason win vs. Bengals

What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?

The Bears defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 27-3, to improve to 3-0 in the preseason. The game marked rookie quarterback Caleb Williams' Soldier Field debut. And, despite a slow start, he didn't disappoint, along with fellow rookie Rome Odunze. There were plenty of other standout performances, including a Chicago defense that held Cincinnati to just three points and totaled three takeaways on the afternoon.

Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the morning of Sunday, Aug. 18:

Studs and duds from Bears' preseason win vs. Bengals

The Chicago Bears defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 27-3, on Saturday at Soldier Field, where rookies Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze put on a show for the home crowd late in the second quarter. But there were plenty of standout performances outside of just Williams and Odunze, especially on the defensive side of the ball, which held Cincinnati to just three points and totaled three takeaways.

Instant analysis of Bears' win vs. Bengals in Week 2 of the preseason

Unsurprisingly, the buzz entering the game was the home debut of rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. He and the starting offense got off to a sluggish start, but they turned things around to give fans something to cheer about with an impressive scoring drive. The reserves picked up where they left off in the second half with multiple touchdown drives. Defensively, the Bears got after a Cincinnati offense that sat their starters. The defense created havoc, coming up with quite a few turnovers to keep the Bengals out of the red zone for much of the afternoon.

Tyreek Hill stops short of comparing Caleb Williams to Patrick Mahomes

Williams drew praise from those around the league watching the Bears in action against the Cincinnati Bengals, including someone quite familiar with Mahomes: Former Chiefs and current Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, and he had high praise for Williams. "Caleb Williams so nice he remind me of ......," Hill wrote on X (formerly Twitter). And I think we all can fill in the blank as to who Hill is referencing: Mahomes.

