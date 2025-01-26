Bear Necessities: Recapping the Ben Johnson hiring
The Bears officially hired Ben Johnson as the 19th head coach in franchise history last Tuesday. Chicago landed the top candidate in this coaching cycle, which garnered plenty of praise from fans, analysts and players alike. It was a busy week between Johnson's introductory press conference and beginning to build his coaching staff.
Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the week of Sunday, Jan. 26:
This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bear Necessities: Recapping the Ben Johnson hiring