Bear Necessities: Previewing Chicago's Week 2 matchup vs. Texans

It's officially game day as the Bears kick off what's shaping up to be an exciting 2024 season, where they'll host the Tennessee Titans this afternoon at Soldier Field. Chicago is coming off a 7-10 season, but there are still high expectations for what this squad can achieve. That starts with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, who is set to make his regular-season debut and essentially snap a losing streak for No. 1 rookie quarterbacks in Week 1.

Bears vs. Texans: 4 biggest storylines in Week 2

Concerns have arisen due to a rollercoaster of a Week 1 that resulted in the Bears coming back from a 17-0 deficit to beat the Tennessee Titans (0-1), with the offense largely being a non-factor in the affair. Being propped up by defense and special teams with offense being ineffective is not a viable way of consistently winning football games, so Chicago’s main focus will be getting the offense on track.

5 bold predictions for Bears vs. Texans

A clash of two teams (technically) at the top of their respective conferences is set to take place on Sunday Night Football when the Chicago Bears travel south to take on the Houston Texans in Week 2. It's set to be a battle between young quarterbacks CJ Stroud and Caleb Williams, both of whom are surrounded by talented skill position players, as well as a dynamic defense filled with playmakers who can shut down opposing offensive attacks.

Bears vs. Texans: 3 keys for Chicago's defense in Week 2

The much more refined Texans also were Week 1 victors, and they already looked to be playoff-ready with elite quarterback C.J. Stroud running the show. Houston only bolstered their squad with explosive weapons this year, most notably adding All-Pro receiver Stefon Diggs and Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon to put the offense over the top in 2024. Defense may have been the star of the show opening weekend, but they’ll be under the spotlight in more than just the literal sense in Week 2.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bear Necessities: Previewing Chicago's Week 2 matchup vs. Texans