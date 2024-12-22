Bear Necessities: Previewing Chicago's Week 16 matchup vs. Lions

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?

It's officially game day as the Bears face the Detroit Lions, where Chicago is looking to snap an eight-game losing streak and earn their division win of the season. Following last week's beatdown by the Minnesota Vikings, interim head coach Thomas Brown needs to get his team back on track as they prepare to face a top NFC contender in their penultimate home game of the 2024 season.

Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the morning of Monday, Dec. 16.

Ben Johnson explains what impresses him about Bears QB Caleb Williams

While the Bears organization has been dysfunctional, there are certainly appealing elements that could lure Johnson away from Detroit: roughly $82 million in salary cap space on 2025 and a talented, young quarterback in Caleb Williams. If Johnson were to come to Chicago, Williams would be a big reason why. Johnson hasn't had a chance to do a deep dive on Williams, but from what he's seen from afar, he's been impressed with what he's seen from the No. 1 pick.

Nov 28, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws a pass against the Detroit Lions in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Bears vs. Lions: Causes for concern in Week 16 matchup

With 22 players on injured reserve, including three more who were injured during the loss to the Bills, Dan Campbell sees opportunity, not tragedy. Listening to his radio interview this week, Campbell sounds like a head coach out for blood and will more than certainly have his team ready to be the same way. After losing a gut-wrenching game to Buffalo in a potential Super Bowl preview, a matchup against the Bears should give Detroit plenty to feast on, and take out their frustrations. Things could get ugly, quickly.

Bears vs. Lions: Our experts make game picks for Week 16

Heading into this Week 16 matchup, the Bears are looking to end their eight-game losing skid in Brown's third game as interim head coach. Can Chicago finally get a win since the bye week -- and their first against an NFC North foe? Our Bears Wire staff share their game picks for Sunday's matchup.

Other headlines

