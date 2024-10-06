Bear Necessities: Previewing Chicago's Week 5 matchup vs. Panthers

What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?

It's officially game day as the Bears face the Carolina Panthers, where they're looking to stack back-to-back wins and extend their home winning streak to eight games. Chicago's offense is coming off an encouraging outing where they finally established the run game as Caleb Williams continues to make progress. Meanwhile, the defense continues to dominate and will face a familiar face in Andy Dalton.

Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the morning of Sunday, Oct. 6:

Bears vs. Panthers: 5 bold predictions for Sunday's matchup

Though the Panthers are not even 30 years old yet, there's quite a bit of history between these two franchises. There have also been some memorable games, both good and bad, as well as trades, which has been the latest link between the teams following the blockbuster deal for the 2023 No. 1 overall pick. That alone makes this matchup interesting, but there should be some big moments that take place as well. Here are our bold predictions for Bears vs. Panthers.

Bears vs. Panthers: 4 key matchups to watch in Week 5

The last time the two played was last November, and the Bears won 16-13 with backup quarterback Tyson Bagent. Both teams have different quarterbacks at the helm this time around, and the Panthers have a new head coach in Dave Canales. Both the Bears and Panthers look better now than they did at the start of the season, so here are the four key matchups for Week 5.

Analyzing Bears' final injury report for Week 5 against Panthers

The Bears have ruled out defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) and cornerback Terell Smith (hip) for Sunday's game. Meanwhile, it's looking more reassuring for left guard Teven Jenkins (ribs) and receiver DeAndre Carter (ribs), who are questionable. Tight end Cole Kmet (knee), defensive end Montez Sweat (ankle) and defensive tackle Gervon Dexter (hip) were all full participants and removed from the injury report.

Other headlines

