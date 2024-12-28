Bear Necessities: Players share thoughts on Chicago's coaching search

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

With just one game left this season, the focus has shifted to what's gearing up to be an important offseason for the Bears. It'll be headlined by the team's coaching search, which will be wide-ranging and be searching for a "leader of men" but also someone who can help develop quarterback Caleb Williams. There are several players, notably cornerback Jaylon Johnson and receiver DJ Moore, who sounded off on the impending coaching search.

Jaylon Johnson shares his preferred Bears coaching candidates

According to Hartung, Johnson mentioned Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, and Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury as offensive minds. Johnson also mentioned former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel as a leader of men type, something the Bears cornerback has previously alluded to wanting in prior interviews.

DJ Moore shares thoughts on Pete Carroll as potential Bears head coach

On Friday morning, Bears wide receiver DJ Moore made his weekly appearance on 670 the Score in Chicago and was asked about the report of Carroll and his potential interest in becoming the team's next head coach. Moore was asked if he believed Carroll would be a good fit in Chicago, and given the history of what Carroll did in Seattle, Moore emphatically said that the 73-year old coach would demand the respect of everyone in the locker room.

Bears players react to 'sell the team' chants at Soldier Field

Bears fans made their frustrations known as chants of "sell the team" broke out among the home crowd, an indication that they're fed up with how this organization is being run by chairman George McCaskey, who has failed to oversee a team that's won a playoff game since he took over in 2011 and has hired four (failed) head coaches and three general managers.

