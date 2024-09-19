Bear Necessities: Keys for Chicago's offense vs. Colts

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?

The Bears are gearing up for their Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, where they're looking to bounce back after a prime-time loss on Sunday night. While the defense has singlehandedly kept them in games, the offense needs to improve. And they have a good opportunity on Sunday, where they'll face a struggling Colts defense that's allowed the most rushing yards so far this season.

Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the morning of Thursday, Sept. 19:

Bears vs. Colts: 3 keys for Chicago's offense in Week 3

Make no mistake: Chicago is not where they need to be offensively, and it’s infuriating they’re so behind the curve despite having flashy weapons. It can only go up from here, and a Week 3 duel against the susceptible Indianapolis Colts (0-2) is the perfect opportunity to take a big step on that front. With that being said, let’s break down the three keys for Chicago’s offense in Week 3.

Read more

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 08: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears throws the ball during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field on September 08, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Bears vs. Colts: 7 things to know heading into Week 3 game

The Chicago Bears (1-1) will battle the Indianapolis Colts (0-2) on Sunday Night Football in Week 3, where they'll be looking to bounce back after their first loss of the season. Here are seven things to know ahead of the Bears’ Week 3 game against the Colts:

Read more

Bears vs. Colts, Week 3 injury report: Wednesday

The Bears had four players who didn't practice Wednesday, including receiver Keenan Allen (heel), left guard Teven Jenkins (thigh) and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin). Elsewhere, there were six others who were limited, including defensive tackle Andrew Billings (groin), right guard Nate Davis (groin), receiver Rome Odunze (knee) and defensive ends Montez Sweat (elbow) and DeMarcus Walker (foot).

Read more

Other headlines

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Bear Necessities: Keys for Chicago's offense vs. Colts