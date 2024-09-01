Bear Necessities: GM Ryan Poles shares expectations for 2024 season

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?

There's a lot of hype surrounding the Bears heading into the 2024 season, where many expect them to contend for the playoffs after an impressive offseason. That included some key additions like quarterback Caleb Williams, receivers Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze, as well as running back D'Andre Swift, safety Kevin Byard, defensive end Austin Booker and new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and defensive coordinator Eric Washington.

Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the morning of Sunday, Sept. 1:

Bears GM Ryan Poles shares biggest goal for 2024 season

The Bears are gearing up for the 2024 NFL season, where there are high expectations for what this team can accomplish. And that starts with the work that general manager Ryan Poles has done in three offseasons to put this team in a position to succeed. Poles was asked about the team's goal for the 2024 season. And while the top goal should come as no surprise (it's the same for every team), the third-year GM focused on one specific area: Growth.

Bears GM Ryan Poles in attendance for Clemson vs. Georgia

The 2024 NFL season is still a week away from kicking off, but Bears general manager Ryan Poles already has his eyes set on next year's draft. According to ESPN's Jordan Reid, Poles is one of a few general managers in attendance for Saturday's big game between the Clemson Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs. 24 NFL teams have representatives at the game, but four general managers are there in person, including Poles. The other GMs include Brian Gutekunst of the Green Bay Packers, Joe Schoen of the New York Giants, and Brandon Beane of the Buffalo Bills.

