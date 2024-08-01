Bear Necessities: Chicago plays a football game tonight

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

What’s the latest with the Chicago Bears?

The Bears play a football game tonight. Sure, it's only preseason. And starters won't even see the field, as coach Matt Eberflus previously announced Caleb Williams and the starters will not play in this bonus exhibition game against the Houston Texans. But it's still live-action football, which will feature some intriguing position battles as players continue their quest for locking down a coveted roster spot. And with the preseason now underway, we're one step closer to the regular season opener.

Here’s a look at the most recent and relevant Bears stories for the morning of Thursday, Aug. 1:

Standouts from Days 9 and 10 of Bears training camp practice

After every practice, we will be highlighting a handful of players who stood out and why. Days 9 and 10 were vastly different from one another. Tuesday's session was back in full pads in front of fans in the blazing heat, while Wednesday was much lighter as the Bears prepare for their first preseason game of the year. Here were a few standouts from the last couple of practices.

Sep 24, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (96) warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

How Bears rookie Caleb Williams demonstrated leadership in small but meaningful way

Safety Kevin Byard appeared on 670 the Score, where he told a story about Williams that exemplified who he is as a leader already at this point of his young NFL career. Byard said Williams gathered his Bears teammates last night and asked them to be better about cleaning up after themselves in the locker room. He believed that they were leaving behind too many bottles and towels for custodians and staffers to clean. "Little things like that make the guy special," Byard said.

Bears sign DJ Moore to four-year, $110 million extension

The Chicago Bears have locked down a cornerstone piece of their offense for the long term. The Bears have signed Moore to a four-year, $110 million extension that includes $82.6 million guaranteed. Moore, who was acquired from the Carolina Panthers in a massive trade for the No. 1 pick last offseason, is now under contract in Chicago through 2029. According to Adam Schefter, it's the largest deal in Bears franchise history.

