BBC Scotland to increase SPFL coverage in 2025

BBC Scotland has agreed a new contract to televise up to 30 Scottish Championship per season and show web-based highlights of second-tier games and League 1 and 2 matches.

The existing deal allowed the broadcaster to show up to 20 live Championship games a season.

The weekly highlights programme showing action from that division and the third and fourth tiers will be streamed on the BBC Sport website and app each Monday and will begin early in the new year.

The new arrangements are add-ons to the deal between the BBC and SPFL that runs until the end of the 2028-29 season.

BBC Scotland head of commissioning Louise Thornton said: "It's great news for audiences that we've secured the rights to show more live matches and provide a new highlights package.

"The BBC Scotland channel has been the home of live Championship matches on Friday nights since 2018 and we're delighted this additional agreement with the SPFL allows us to cover even more games from this exciting league."

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster added: "It is fantastic to expand our partnership with the BBC to show even more live William Hill Championship games.

"The league is renowned for its incredible excitement and drama and having up to 30 games broadcast live each season from the William Hill Championship is great news for Scottish football fans.

"For the past two seasons our social media team have done a terrific job producing an excellent highlights programme, available on YouTube. We are delighted that BBC Scotland will be taking over responsibility for that programme in the new year. This is great news for fans wanting to catch up with all the best action from across our leagues."