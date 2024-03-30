Baylor vs. USC: Predictions and odds for Saturday's women's Sweet 16 March Madness game

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 25: JuJu Watkins #12 of the USC Trojans is defended by Wyvette Mayberry #0 of the Kansas Jayhawks as she takes the ball down court in the first half of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament game at Galen Center on March 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The Women's NCAA Tournament resumes with thrilling action on Saturday, when the No. 1-seed USC Trojans face off against the No. 5-seed Baylor Bears in a Sweet 16 matchup.

Southern California had an easy win in the tournament's first round, beating Texas A&M Corpus Christi by 32 points. They continued their success and secured a spot in the Sweet 16 after a 73-55 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks in the second round. JuJu Watkins has been the standout player for the Trojans, scoring 23 points in the game against the Islanders and 28 points with 11 rebounds against the Jayhawks.

On the other hand, Baylor defeated Vanderbilt 80-63 in the tournament's first round. They narrowly avoided an early exit from March Madness by winning a close game against No. 4-seed Virginia Tech, 75-72, to advance to the Sweet 16. Jada Walker played an instrumental role in helping the Bears secure the victory against the Hokies with an impressive 28-point performance.

When are the next March Madness games? Schedule for men's, women's Sweet 16 tournament

Baylor vs. USC predictions

ESPN: USC has a 56% chance to win

According to ESPN's Matchup Predictor, the USC Trojans have a 56% chance to beat the Baylor Bears in the Sweet 16 game.

Heartland College Sports: USC 79, Baylor 73

Matthew Postins writes: "Baylor can have all the plans they want for Watkins (and Collen will have plenty). But veteran guard McKenzie Forbes and 6-foot-6 center Clarice Akunwafo are problems, too."

Baylor vs. USC: Odds, spread and lines for March Madness

The Trojans are favorites to defeat the Bears in Saturday's Sweet 16 March Madness matchup, according to the BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Thursday.

Spread: USC (-3.5)

Moneylines: USC (-171); Baylor (+138)

Over/under: 134.5

How to watch Baylor vs. USC: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Saturday, March 30 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Story continues

Where: Moda Center, Portland, OR

Cable TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

How to watch NCAA Women's Basketball March Madness 2024

All games will be broadcast across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Baylor vs. USC: Predictions, picks, odds