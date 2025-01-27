Baylor plays BYU after Omier's 22-point game

Baylor Bears (13-6, 5-3 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (13-6, 4-4 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor takes on BYU after Norchad Omier scored 22 points in Baylor's 76-61 win over the Utah Utes.

The Cougars are 10-1 on their home court. BYU has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bears have gone 5-3 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

BYU makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Baylor has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Baylor scores 13.7 more points per game (79.9) than BYU allows to opponents (66.2).

The Cougars and Bears face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richie Saunders is averaging 14.9 points for the Cougars. Trevin Knell is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games.

Omier is shooting 57.9% and averaging 15.4 points for the Bears. VJ Edgecombe is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press