Baylee Dipepa: West Ham join race for teenage English striker

Hotshot: Baylee Dipepa (Getty Images)

West Ham have joined the race for Port Vale's teenage striker Baylee Dipepa.

The 17-year-old made his debut this season and became Port Vale's second-youngest goalscorer in March. He was then called up to the England squad for the European Under-17 Championship.

Dipepa scored in England's opening 4-0 win over France and is hoping to keep his place for Friday night's game against Portugal.

Scouts are keeping a close eye on Dipepa and it is understood that West Ham are one of a number of clubs tracking him.

The Hammers are expected to face competition from clubs in the Midlands for Dipepa, who signed his first professional contract in January.

The deal runs until the summer of 2026 and Port Vale have high hopes for the striker, who has been with them since he was eight.

“His profile as a player is an exciting one, he possesses a lot of attributes and qualities required to be a successful striker in the modern game,” Port Vale’s director of football David Flitcroft said when Dipepa signed his contract.

“Professional contracts at this club are not given, they’re earned and Baylee has certainly earned his. If he continues his hard work and focus, there is no ceiling to what he can achieve at the club.”