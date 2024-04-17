Bayern Munich vs Arsenal LIVE: Champions League goals, latest score and updates as Martinelli starts

Bayern Munich play host to Arsenal in a Champions League quarter-final second leg with the tie delicately poised following a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium last week.

Hoping to properly untilise their home advantage, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka netted the opener in just the 12th minute of the game before Serge Gnabry equalised six minutes later. Harry Kane marked his return to London with a goal from the penalty spot to send the German side into the lead though Leandro Trossard ensured the tie remains on level terms with a second half goal of his own.

Bayer Leverkusen won the Bundesliga title at the weekend, ending Bayern Munich’s run of 11 straight league titles meaning their focus has shifted fully to Europe as they desperately hunt for silverware this season. Bayern have not triumphed in the Champions League 2019/20 but are only three matches away from the final at Wembley. Meanwhile, if Arsenal are victorious tonight they will reach their first European top-flight semi-final since 2008/09 back when Arsene Wenger was in charge.

Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips for the match right here:

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal LIVE

Bayern Munich host Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-final second leg, live on TNT Sports 2

Tie level at 2-2 after first leg in London

Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Dier, De Ligt, Mazraoui; Laimer, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Guerreiro; Kane.

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Arsenal, 26 minutes

20:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A fine defensive header from William Saliba prevents Joshua Kimmich’s searching outswinger from the right finding a home head.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Arsenal, 24 minutes

20:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Saved again! David Raya is in action once more, Jamal Musiala’s curling effort from 25 yards floated at a comfortable height for the goalkeeper but still needing to be parried away.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Arsenal, 23 minutes

20:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Tipped behind! Wow, Bayern Munich have some serious speed when they counter, Noussair Mazraoui surging from deep to create a four on three. Raphael Guerreiro finds him and David Raya gets a vital fingertip on a deflected cross-cum-shot.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Arsenal, 21 minutes

20:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That allows Gabriel Martinelli to launch in the next phase, a reptilian weave taking him past three defenders. But the Brazilian isn’t quite in total control of the ball, which trickles harmlessly through to Manuel Neuer.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Arsenal, 20 minutes

20:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Declan Rice rattles the legs of Leon Goretzka with a shot from 20 yards, the midfielder not quite able to open an angle through to goal with his shot. That’s good, though, from William Saliba, commandingly in front of Harry Kane to prevent Bayern Munich from clearing their lines.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Arsenal, 18 minutes

20:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A first talking to of the night for Jorginho, his clipping of Jamal Musiala’s heels slightly too rough for Danny Makkelie’s liking. An amiable enough chat.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Arsenal, 16 minutes

20:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Noussair Mazraoui drives inside, producing a sublime pass to switch play to Leroy Sane, with Takehiro Tomiyasu misjudging the flight and selling himself. Sane gets to the byline, with a couple of teammates helping Tomiyasu out to force his cutback behind.

A corner. Joshua Kimmich to deliver...headed away. A first real sign of Bayern’s quick switch attacking threat, though.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Arsenal, 14 minutes

20:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The intensity of the chanting from the home support just begins to dip for the first time, Arsenal taking the sting out with a period of calm, controlled possession. Bayern were relatively happy to play without the ball in the first leg - it appears that they have started with a similar strategy here.

(Getty Images)

Bayern Munich 0-0 Arsenal, 11 minutes

20:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Leon Goretzka and Declan Rice are two similarly-sized midfielders, both long striders with punch in their frames. The pair jostle inside the Bayern half, with Rice getting the better of the encounter and finding Bukayo Saka wide on the right. Neat feet from the winger create a crossing opportunity but his delivery is overhit.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Arsenal, 8 minutes

20:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Takehiro Tomiyasu is having plenty of touches early on, moving infield to create an option alongside Jorginho in the en vogue tactical tweak that so many managers are now using. Further ahead, Gabriel Martinelli is lively, too, almost skipping beyond a couple of home defenders before curling about four yards wide of Manuel Neuer’s left-hand post.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Arsenal, 6 minutes

20:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A delightful turn from Jamal Musiala, but a stumble allows Declan Rice to dispossess him powerfully. Rice is soon on the floor himself, though, slipping on what looks a slightly greasy surfae, allowing Harry Kane to release a snapshot. Not his best; David Raya will have a goal kick.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Arsenal, 4 minutes

20:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A first sniff for Harry Kane, Joshua Kimmich supporting Leroy Sane on the outside and picking out the England captain. Kane prods a shot at goal under pressure but can’t divert it on target.

(Getty Images)

Bayern Munich 0-0 Arsenal, 3 minutes

20:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The pre-match flares and fireworks have left a pretty thick layer of smoke that is still climbing out the stadium, the supporters barking through it with the atmopshere electric in these opening skirmishes. Leon Goretzka intercepts as Arsenal make the first error in possession, allowing Bayern Munich to settle in.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Arsenal, 1 minute

20:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

As anticipated, it is Raphael Guerriro on the left of Bayern Munich’s attacking midfield three, tucking in on Martin Odegaard at times to try and deny Arsenal the chance to build up the right. Mikel Arteta’s men in a 4-3-3 with Kai Havertz through the middle.

KICK OFF!

20:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The second leg is underway!

Bayern Munich v Arsenal

19:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Out the players come, the home fans giving Bayern Munich a raucous reception.

Bayern Munich v Arsenal

19:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Our officiating team tonight are from the Netherlands, Danny Makkelie the referee with Rob Dieperink on VAR duties. Let’s hope for a slightly less contentious 90 minutes than eight days ago.

Mikel Arteta is also collared for a chat by TNT Sports

19:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“First, to embrace the opportunity we have ahead of us. Show the character and quality we have to win the game. I sense a lot of will to play the game and prove we are capable of going to a semi-final.

“In Europe, you know how it gets and how important it is to manage your emotions, stay connected to your game. We are going to try and do that.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (PA Wire)

Bayern Munich v Arsenal

19:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Bayern Munich showdown is perfect game for Arsenal to hit back – Declan Rice

Thomas Tuchel speaks to TNT Sports ahead of kick off

19:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“We can’t do it without the fans. We have to make it an advantage. The approach [in the Champions League} is more serious, we play with more hunger and discipline. It’s obvious, we’ve had very good team efforts throughout the competition. We hope to take the next step, beacuse we need to .

“We’ve lost a lot of speed compared to last week - Alphonso Davies, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman. They can always hurt an opponent’s defence, and they are a big loss, but we have to deal with it. We’ll try to make up for it as a team.

“I hope [the experience we have] helps. Hopefully it brings some extra percentage in our favour. It’s good to have experience in our squad, and winners in our squad who have done it already. I hope they step up and take responsibility.”

Arsenal’s defining Champions League night asks the ultimate Mikel Arteta question

19:32 , Miguel Delaney

In the energetic training sessions before Arsenal’s trip to Bayern Munich, Thomas Tuchel’s staff were talking the players through Bukayo Saka’s runs, and told to use their “experience”. It was a word stated six times by either the manager or Harry Kane in the German side’s pre-match media duties, and may well prove the difference in this Champions League quarter-final. A previously porous Bayern dug in through the 2-2 draw to make life very difficult for Arsenal.

It now makes this second leg at the Allianz Arena the defining night of Mikel Arteta’s era so far – at least unless they actually get through. That feeling is only heightened by what happened at the weekend against Aston Villa, with that 2-0 defeat that squandered top spot in the Premier League.

Arsenal’s defining Champions League night asks the ultimate Mikel Arteta question

Bayern Munich v Arsenal

19:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

With the Bundesliga title gone, Bayern Munich really can pour all of their energy into tonight. There’s an odd feel around the club this season, Thomas Tuchel on his way out at the end of the campaign and a squad in a phase of evolution. But Tuchel, and some of the squad, have winning experience in this competition on which to draw.

(Getty Images)

Bayern Munich v Arsenal

19:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Reports from Germany this morning did suggest that Thomas Tuchel may look to load up Bayern’s left side defensively, knowing the threat that Bukayo Saka particularly poses. Takehiro Tomiyasu’s selection in the Arsenal back four was also signposted, the versatile defender well equipped to deal with the naturally left-sided Leroy Sane cutting in.

Arsenal team news

19:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Takehiro Tomiyasu is at left back for Arsenal, with both Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard fit to feature from the start.

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

🟢 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔵



🧱 Tomiyasu returns at left-back

⚖️ Jorginho in the middle

⚡️ Martinelli on the wing



Time to stand up and be counted, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/F9dL4WZEtz — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 17, 2024

Bayern Munich team news

18:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Raphael Guerreiro and Nousssair Mazraoui are brought into Thomas Tuchel’s starting eleven to replace the suspended Alphonso Davies and injured Serge Gnabry. Mazraoui may be utilised at left-back with Guerreiro further forward, or Joshua Kimmich could be used in midfield with the pair of newbies occupying the defensive flanks.

Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Dier, De Ligt, Mazraoui; Laimer, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Guerreiro, Kane.

Bayern Munich v Arsenal

18:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Arsenal have lost their last two visits to the Allianz Arena in this competition 5-1, a weird quirk from a different era but one that Mikel Arteta is clearly keen to put behind them. It’s almost impossible to conceive of a similar result this evening given the relative stocks of these two sides, but this has been a strange fortnight of Champions League football - what might this second leg have in store?

Stand up and be counted.



The moment is now. pic.twitter.com/N2J9mCFp0A — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 17, 2024

Arsenal ready to ‘write a different story’ in Champions League, says Mikel Arteta

18:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Mikel Arteta believes Champions League quarter-final success against Bayern Munich will take Arsenal to the next level as he told his players to “write a different story” at the Allianz Arena.

The Gunners head into Wednesday’s second leg locked at 2-2 with Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern after a thrilling draw at the Emirates Stadium last week.

Defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday has since dented Arsenal’s Premier League title bid as attention now turns to Europe once again.

Arsenal had lost seven last-16 ties in succession before returning to the Champions League this season – three times to Bayern.

Arteta, though, feels reaching a semi-final against either holders Manchester City or record 14-time winners Real Madrid would elevate Arsenal.

Arsenal ready to write a different story – Mikel Arteta

Bayern Munich v Arsenal

18:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A reminder that the winner tonight will take on either Manchester City or Real Madrid, who meet in this evening’s other tie, in the semi-finals. Those first legs will be played on 30 April and 1 May, and the second legs will be played on 7 and 8 May, with the final at Wembley on Saturday 1 June.

Bayern Munich v Arsenal

18:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Need a refresher of everything that happened in a hectic first leg? Miguel Delaney was at the Emirates last week trying to make sense of it all:

Arsenal’s Champions League lesson reveals true Bayern Munich quality

Premier League title race: Who has the best fixtures – Manchester City, Arsenal or Liverpool?

17:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Premier League is heading for a classic title race, with Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal set for a three-way battle as the season enters the run-in.

And what a weekend we’ve just had, as both Liverpool and Arsenal slipped up at home to leave champions City leading the way with six games to go. Pep Guardiola’s side are aiming to win a fourth league title in a row – a feat that has never been achieved in the history of English football, and the title is now in their hands.

That’s after Arsenal and Liverpool lost their advantage on a dramatic afternoon. Liverpool, who stood eight games away from the title, suffered a shock defeat to Crystal Palace at Anfield, before Arsenal, who were chasing a first title in 20 years, were stunned by Aston Villa at the Emirates.

Even as they trailed, City were lurking dangerously, and now they have a favourable run ahead of them after hitting the front.

But it’s not over yet. Both Arsenal and Liverpool have two games to play before City’s next Premier League fixture, so, with six games to go, which team has the best fixtures and who has the hardest run of games to end the season? Here’s where the title could be won and lost...

Premier League title race: Who has the best fixtures in the run-in?

Xabi Alonso ‘honoured’ to lead Bayer Leverkusen to first Bundesliga title

17:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Xabi Alonso said it was an honour to manage Bayer Leverkusen to their first Bundesliga title after the runaway leaders clinched the trophy in style with a 5-0 victory over Werder Bremen.

Leverkusen were crowned German champions for the first time in their 120-year history with a dominant win which saw Florian Wirtz net a second-half hat-trick at an ecstatic BayArena.

Victor Boniface had opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Granit Xhaka doubled the lead with a long-range effort.

Alonso, who committed his future to Leverkusen after being linked with former clubs Liverpool and Bayern Munich earlier this season, lauded the “special” achievement after winning his first major trophy in management.

Xabi Alonso ‘honoured’ to lead Bayer Leverkusen to first Bundesliga title

Harry Kane urges Bayern Munich to make most of opportunity despite ‘disappointing season'

17:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

After 11 consecutive titles, Bayern Munich finally ceded control of the Bundesliga last weekend with an historic triumph for Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen confirmed by a thrashing of Werder Bremen. It was a blow for a club not used to being anywhere other than top of the tree, and for Harry Kane, who had arrived in Germany with understandable optimism that his trophy duck would soon be at an end.

“It has been a disappointing season in the league. Credit and congratulations to Leverkusen for what they’ve achieved,” Kane said.

“We’re honest and open and haven’t achieved the standards we want. We have had better performances in the Champions League. We have a great opportunity tonight to keep the season alive and keep some hope among the fans that we can achieve something special.”

(Getty Images)

Thomas Tuchel: Experience counts but Bayern Munich must be at their best

17:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel believes his experienced side have a small advantage ahead of tonight’s tie, but must be at their best to progress to the Champions League semi-finals.

“We have a slight advantage when you look at our experience in this competition. But to turn it into a real advantage, you also need a top performance. We’re ready to give it everything we’ve got,” Tuchel told reporters on Tuesday.

“We’ll need everything again. We’ll need passion and the same tactical discipline as in the first leg. We really want to win this game. It’ll be extremely important that every fan comes to support and push us.

“They play a very attractive brand of football at the highest level. We did well in the first leg, but we’re only halfway through the tie. We need everything again and hope that playing at home will give us the boost we need.”

(PA Wire)

Bayern Munich showdown is perfect game for Arsenal to hit back – Declan Rice

16:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Declan Rice believes a Champions League quarter-final clash with Bayern Munich is the “perfect” game for Arsenal to overcome defeat to Aston Villa.

The Gunners were deservedly beaten 2-0 by Unai Emery’s men at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon as Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins scored the goals to boost Villa’s top-four hopes.

Arsenal would have returned to the Premier League summit with a win but now sit second, two points behind reigning champions Manchester City.

Bayern Munich showdown is perfect game for Arsenal to hit back – Declan Rice

Last night’s action...

16:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Two of our Champions League semi-finalists are already known, PSG and Borussia Dortmund yesterday booking their place in the final four on another captivating night of European action.

PSG and Borussia Dortmund through to Champions League semi-finals

Conquering Bayern Munich in Champions League would be ‘unbelievable’ for Arsenal,

16:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Arsenal’s defining Champions League night asks the ultimate Mikel Arteta question

16:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It feels a huge night for Mikel Arteta himself, with Arsenal’s Premier League title charge faltering and this tie very much in the balance. Miguel Delaney explains why it is time to win.

Arsenal’s defining Champions League night asks the ultimate Mikel Arteta question

Arsenal ready to ‘write a different story’ in Champions League, says Mikel Arteta

15:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Mikel Arteta believes Champions League quarter-final success against Bayern Munich will take Arsenal to the next level as he told his players to “write a different story” at the Allianz Arena.

The Gunners head into Wednesday’s second leg locked at 2-2 with Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern after a thrilling draw at the Emirates Stadium last week.

Defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday has since dented Arsenal’s Premier League title bid as attention now turns to Europe once again.

Arsenal had lost seven last-16 ties in succession before returning to the Champions League this season – three times to Bayern.

Arteta, though, feels reaching a semi-final against either holders Manchester City or record 14-time winners Real Madrid would elevate Arsenal.

Arsenal ready to write a different story – Mikel Arteta

Bayern vs Arsenal tips: Champions League predictions and football betting odds

15:30 , Jamie Braidwood

A season that’s promised so much for Arsenal now hangs in the balance as they prepare to go to Bayern Munich on Wednesday for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie (8pm, TNT Sports 2).

The two sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium a week ago, a result that left both sides feeling aggrieved due to controversial penalty calls that didn’t go their way.

After the draw, football betting sites see Bayern as having the advantage in the tie and make them favourites to qualify for the semi-finals for the first time in four years.

The Gunners followed up the Bayern draw with a damaging 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa at home, a result which could have serious ramifications for their Premier League title aspirations as they slipped two points behind leaders Manchester City.

Bayern Munich’s own championship aspirations were officially ended at the weekend as Bayer Leverkusen were crowned Bundesliga champions. That leaves the Champions League as their only remaining target in their efforts to avoid a first trophyless season in 12 years.

Europe may be Arsenal’s best hope of silverware too and the stakes couldn’t be higher for Wednesday’s clash at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal possible line-ups

15:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Kimmich, De Ligt, Dier, Guerreiro; Goretzka, Laimer; Musiala, Muller, Tel; Kane

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Trossard

Early team news: Bayern Munich

15:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Bayern were dealt a blow at the weekend, when Kingsley Coman sustained a right adductor injury in the first half of their 2-0 win over Cologne. They are also likely to be without former Arsenal player Serge Gnabry, who was substituted at half time with a hamstring issue during the first leg, as well as Leroy Sane - also due to injury.

Alponso Davies is suspended after receiving a third yellow card of the Champions League campaign.

Early team news: Arsenal

15:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard are both doubts and will be assessed before the game after picking up knocks late on in the defeat to Aston Villa.

Is Bayern Munich v Arsenal on TV? Channel, time and how to watch

15:28 , Jamie Braidwood

When is it?

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal kicks off at 8pm BST (9pm CEST) at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

How can I watch it?

The Champions League match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the match via the Discovery+ app and website.

Good afternoon

15:27 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League in a bid to reach the semi-finals for the first time since the 2008-09 season.

In last week’s first leg at the Emirates, the two sides shared a controversy-hit 2-2 draw with both clubs leaving north London aggrieved at not being awarded penalties.

Former Tottenham striker Harry Kane continued his impressive form against the Gunners, whose title hopes took a blow at the weekend when they were beaten 2-0 at home to Aston Villa.

Bayer Leverkusen clinched the Bundesliga title at the weekend, ending Bayern Munich’s run of 11 straight league titles. They will go into the Champions League match knowing that record has been broken, but that could mean their focus shifts to Europe, and a title they have not won since the 2019-20 season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

Is Bayern Munich vs Arsenal on TV? How to watch Champions League fixture?