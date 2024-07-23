‘Bayern must sell players’ – Bundesliga expert optimistic about Matthijs de Ligt transfer

Manchester United are being linked with a move for a second centre-back this summer, after signing Leny Yoro from Lille last week. The French youngster went straight into the starting line-up against Rangers as the Reds won 2-0 at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

To the club’s credit, United wasted no time to get Yoro in the door. It allows him to arrive at club with plenty of time to settle before the new season kicks off.

It was also reflective of the lack of current options.

Lisandro Martinez has yet to return after the Copa America. Meanwhile, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have fitness issues, which becomes a greater concern with both players 30 or over. Erik ten Hag cannot afford another season of an injury crisis.

Second centre-back wanted

Everton are pricing Jarrad Branthwaite out of a move to United this summer, which means we are likely going to be forced to look elsewhere.

Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt remains an option, although United showed their intentions by making an initial offer for the Dutch centre-back this week.

The Bundesliga giants are holding out for a higher fee. Christian Falk reports Bayern want £42m plus add-ons.

Meanwhile, Bundesliga expert Jan Aage Fjortfoft believes United should be optimistic over the chance of landing De Ligt this summer.

Fjortfoft took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to write the follow: “Re: de Ligt. Bayern MUST sell players to finance new once [sic]. That’s why I think Manchester United should be optimisitic about getting this deal over the line…”

Re: de Ligt Bayern MUST sell players to finance new once. That’s why I think Manchester United should be optimistic about getting this deal over the line …@MarkusFjortoft — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) July 22, 2024

Bayern chiefs open to De Ligt transfer

The good news is that Bayern won’t block any move to United – once their valuation of the player is met.

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has left the door openj for De Ligt to leave – but would not be opposed to him staying at the Allianz Arena either.

Hoeness said (via Daily Mail): “It is possible that a defender will still leave. De Ligt is Dutch, the coach at Man United is Dutch. I would have no problem if he stays.”

