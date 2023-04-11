Bayern Munich XI vs Man City: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Champions League today

(AFP via Getty Images)

Serge Gnabry is expected to tonight start up front for Bayern Munich against Manchester City in the Champions League.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has not travelled with the squad to England for the first leg of the quarter-final tie as he continues to battle a knee injury, leaving Thomas Tuchel with a key decision to make.

Sadio Mane and Thomas Muller are potential options to lead the line at the Etihad, but the Bayern boss talked up Gnabry’s ability to play that role in his pre-match press conference.

“Nothing speaks against Gnabry playing at nine,” Tuchel told reporters. “He can turn left and right, has good finishing with both feet. He has pace, can dribble. Maybe he doesn’t have Choupo’s hold-up play, but neither do Thomas and Sadio. Thomas’ strength is around the box.”

Tuchel must also decide who to start at right-back, with Cancelo, on loan from City, eligible to start against his parent club, but it might be Benjamin Pavard who gets the nod should Bayern look for a more defensive option against Jack Grealish.

Manuel Neuer is out for the season after fracturing his leg while skiing following the World Cup so Yann Sommer continues in goal, while Kingsley Coman looks set to get the nod on the left wing with Sadio Mane battling for form and fitness this season.

Bayern Munich predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sommer; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Coman; Gnabry