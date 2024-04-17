Bayern Munich XI vs Arsenal: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Champions League today

Bayern Munich are expected to have fit-again goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and winger Leroy Sane in the starting lineup for their Champions League decider against Arsenal on Wednesday.

Neuer and Sane missed Bayern's 2-0 Bundesliga win over Cologne on Saturday, but both trained on Tuesday. Neuer is only just back from an adductor injury, and Bayern did not want to risk him ahead of the second leg of their quarter-final.

Sane has been suffering with pain in his pubic bone and was in discomfort after the first leg at Emirates Stadium last week, when he excelled to win a penalty that Harry Kane converted in the 2-2 draw.

His fitness is a boost for Bayern, who will be without forwards Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry on Wednesday.

Coman injured his right adductor muscle in the win over Cologne at the weekend, while Gnabry suffered a hamstring injury in the first leg last week.

Bayern will also have to cope without left-back Alphonso Davies, who is suspended after picking up a booking in the first leg.

Tuchel was expected to decide between Noussair Mazraoui and Raphael Guerreiro for who gets the nod to replace Davies, but reports in Germany on Bayern’s training sessions suggested the pair could both line up on the left to nullify the threat of Bukayo Saka. Thomas Muller would make way in midfield.

Bayern Munich predicted XI vs Arsenal: Neuer; Kimmich, De Ligt, Dier, Mazraoui; Laimer, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Guerreiro; Kane

Injured: Gnabry, Coman, Boey, Sarr

Suspended: Davies

Time and date: 8pm BST on Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Venue: Allianz Arena

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports