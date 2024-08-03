Bayern Munich vs Tottenham LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Bayern Munich vs Tottenham LIVE!

Spurs step up their pre-season preparations with a potentially tough test against Bayern Munich in South Korea today. The match at Seoul World Cup Stadium forms part of the summer Coupang Play Series, with Tottenham also set to meet the Bundesliga giants on home soil in the Visit Malta Cup next weekend.

Ange Postecoglou’s side will hope to keep up a 100 per cent start to their friendly schedule on their successful tour of East Asia, having won a seven-goal thriller against a K-League XI in midweek after earning another narrow victory over reigning J1 League champions Vissel Kobe in Japan. Despite numerous ongoing international and injury absentees, Spurs also brushed aside both Hearts and QPR before travelling overseas.

There will be no reunion with ex-talisman Harry Kane this week with the England captain still on holiday after Euro 2024, but Eric Dier could line up against his former club. Bayern are also looking to kick on with a step up under new boss Vincent Kompany, having hit 14 goals past minnows Rottach-Egern and then been held by lowly FC Duren in their two friendlies to date. Follow Bayern Munich vs Tottenham live below!

Bayern Munich team news

09:48 , Matt Verri

Bayern boss Vincent Kompany has already confirmed that Harry Kane won’t play against his former club, having been afforded an extended break after reaching the Euro 2024 final with England this summer.

The DFB-Pokal cup game against SSV Ulm 1846 on August 16 is a more likely return date for the Three Lions skipper.

There is also no Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano or Kingsley Coman for Bayern, who are similarly missing Michael Olise, Leroy Sane and Matthijs de Ligt.

However, Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala returned to pre-season training earlier this week, while Joao Palhinha is set for his debut after finally joining from Fulham in a £42.3m deal earlier this month.

Eric Dier will also be pushing to feature against his former club.

“Harry Kane, Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano and Kingsley Coman won’t be there, but then hopefully for the first cup game,” Kompany said at a press conference earlier this week.

