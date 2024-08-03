Bayern Munich vs Tottenham: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, today

Tottenham face their toughest test of the summer so far as they face Bayern Munich in Seoul in the first of two matches between the sides over the next week.

While not too much can be taken from pre-season results, Spurs have broadly impressed as they prepare for a second season under Ange Postecoglou.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW BAYERN VS TOTTENHAM LIVE!

They edged a thriller with a K-League All Stars XI earlier this week, having already put Hearts, QPR and Vissel Kobe to the sword.

Bayern, meanwhile, are further behind in their schedule but have already put 14 goals past minnows Rottach-Egern.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Bayern vs Tottenham is scheduled for a 12pm BST kick-off time today, Saturday 3 August, 2024.

The Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul will host.

Where to watch Bayern Munich vs Tottenham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on SpursPlay, a subscription to which costs £45 per year. Coverage starts at 12pm BST, for kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers to SpursPlay will be able to access a live stream.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Bayern Munich vs Tottenham team news

Bayern boss Vincent Kompany has already confirmed Harry Kane won’t play against his former club, having been afforded a break after reaching the Euro 2024 final with England.

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane won’t play against former club Tottenham (PA Wire via DPA)

Postecoglou has confirmed Oliver Skipp is available after appearing to pick up an injury against the K-League All Stars, while Destiny Udogie could return soon.

Bayern Munich vs Tottenham prediction

Spurs are so much further along in their pre-season plans that they should feel confident of claiming a victory.

Spurs to win, 3-2.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Bayern wins: 4

Draws: 1

Tottenham wins: 1