Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid LIVE!

Two of the biggest clubs in world football meet tonight for the first leg of a mouthwatering Champions League semi-final. Bayern, Germany’s Bavarian behemoths, meet Madrid, Spain’s continent-conquering European specialists.

Thomas Tuchel’s side may have lost the Bundesliga title for the first time in 12 years but the guile of Harry Kane and the flair of the fit-again Jamal Musiala means they cannot be counted out of lifting a seventh European crown. Musiala has made the starting line-up alongside Leroy Sane and Konrad Laimer for Bayern, who have been hit by injuries lately.

Los Blancos, meanwhile, are set to reclaim the LaLiga trophy and have their eyes on a record 15th Champions League trophy. Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr lead the line for Carlo Ancelotti for the first episode of this tie at Allianz Arena. Follow the latest updates from Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog!

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid updates

GOAL! Vinicius Jr breaks deadlock with first Real shot

How to watch: TNT Sports

Bayern team news: Musiala and Sane overcome injury to start

Real Madrid team news: Bellingham returns but Carvajal banned

Kick-off!

21:03 , Marc Mayo

Time for the second half in Bavaria.

Raphael Guerreiro on for Leon Goretzka.

Bayern Munich lacking precision

20:56 , Marc Mayo

Bayern had fired several shots at goal before Madrid had managed any. Then Real’s first broke the deadlock.

The hosts have got themselves into some good positions but failed to take them, with Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane and Harry Kane all a bit off with their accuracy.

They’re also struggling when Madrid slow the game right down and sit on the ball.

But you fancy them to up the intensity after the break and force the issue a bit more.

Going to plan for Real Madrid

20:50 , Marc Mayo

It was a poor start from Los Blancos but they’ve looked for more calm and assured since about the 20th minute, shortly after which they got the goal.

Toni Kroos spotted Vinicius Jr’s run after he dragged Kim Min-jae up the pitch and did him for pace.

A long way to go but Real are just about good value for the lead at this point.

Half-time!

20:47 , Marc Mayo

Rodrygo takes, off the wall and out for a corner.

Nacho Fernandez gets a head to it before Konrad Laimer fails to avoid conceding another corner.

No sign of any stoppage-time board as we continue.

Cleared and that’s the break.

Bayern Munich 0-1 Real Madrid | 44 mins

20:44 , Marc Mayo

Nearly a penalty to Real Madrid!

Jude Bellingham beats Noussair Mazraoui to the ball on the very edge of the box and hits the deck.

Foul and free-kick for the visitors, the Bayern man is booked.

Bayern Munich 0-1 Real Madrid | 42 mins

20:43 , Marc Mayo

Harry Kane is over it and he goes for the far post... wide!

Bayern Munich 0-1 Real Madrid | 41 mins

20:41 , Marc Mayo

Free-kick to Bayern after Jamal Musiala is stopped a little too abruptly on the edge of the D.

Nacho Fernandez doesn’t get any of the ball so it’s the right call, Musiala has been the biggest spark for the hosts by some margin.

Bayern Munich 0-1 Real Madrid | 38 mins

20:39 , Marc Mayo

Rodrygo bundles Noussair Mazraoui into touch but doesn’t avoid conceding the corner, which goes in deep and a foul is awarded for Real as the header goes over.

Bayern Munich 0-1 Real Madrid | 35 mins

20:36 , Marc Mayo

More jeers for Toni Kroos ahead of a Real Madrid corner. The away team are doing an increasingly good job of frustrating their hosts.

Manuel Neuer comes out to punch as Antonio Rudiger rises well to nearly head it past him.

Watch Vinicius Jr goal to give Madrid the lead

20:33 , Marc Mayo

Superb pass, superb finish.

Vinicius Junior opens the scoring at the Allianz 💥



Vinicius Junior opens the scoring at the Allianz 💥

THAT pass from Toni Kroos... 😮‍💨#UCL

Bayern Munich 0-1 Real Madrid | 30 mins

20:31 , Marc Mayo

Scramble in the Madrid box as Jamal Musiala wriggles free and has a cross rebound straight to him. Leon Goretzka’s shot is then blocked.

The Bayern fans have upped the noise again as their team sets up camp in the Real half.

Bayern Munich 0-1 Real Madrid | 26 mins

20:27 , Marc Mayo

Well, that was very Real Madrid!

A questionable start, a bit of a response, a first shot and a goal. Superb pass by Toni Kroos, Vinicius Jr left Kim Min-jae for dead and Manuel Neuer was slow off his line.

Minor penalty shout from Leroy Sane waved away by the referee.

GGGGOOOOAAAALLLL!!! Bayern Munich 0-1 Real Madrid | Vinicius Jr, 24'

20:24 , Marc Mayo

No shots yet for Real but they’re creeping back towards parity in the possession column with some longer spells on the ball.

Then comes the forward ball and Vinicius Jr is through...

HE SCORES!

Bayern Munich 0-0 Real Madrid | 21 mins

20:21 , Marc Mayo

A first Madrid corner, won by Lucas Vazquez, and former Bayern man Toni Kroos is jeered as he swings it in.

Short to Vinicius Jr, he skips past his man before pinging a poor cross into the stands.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Real Madrid | 18 mins

20:19 , Marc Mayo

Nice work by Jamal Musiala to drop deep and win possession, before riding two challenges to carry the ball clear.

That ends a rare foray into the Bayern half for Los Blancos and Lucas Vazquez is lucky to avoid giving a foul away for upending Noussair Mazraoui.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Real Madrid | 16 mins

20:17 , Marc Mayo

Madrid are really struggling to hold onto the ball, as shown by Lucas Vazquez hoofing it long from the right-back spot and instantly losing it.

It’s just a case of whether Bayern can manage a bit more precision in their build-up to force another big opening.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Real Madrid | 12 mins

20:13 , Marc Mayo

Smart work by Konrad Laimer and Thomas Muller gets in down the right, before picking out Jamal Musiala who shoots over.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Real Madrid | 9 mins

20:10 , Marc Mayo

Now Harry Kane tries his luck from the halfway line!

Bayern win the ball in the centre circle and the England striker lobs Andriy Lunin... and the crossbar, too.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Real Madrid | 8 mins

20:09 , Marc Mayo

Not even at the eighth minute and Bayern have had their third shot from inside Real’s box, Leroy Sane again as this one flies over.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Real Madrid | 7 mins

20:07 , Marc Mayo

Jamal Musiala wins the first corner of the night which Joshua Kimmich sends short.

A nice interchange sends the right-back towards the byline, which Fede Valverde spots well to clear.

The second corner bounces over the crowd and ends with Harry Kane’s snapshot straight at Andriy Lunin.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Real Madrid | 4 mins

20:05 , Marc Mayo

Vinicius Jr drops deep to help mop up for Madrid and pulls off his silky trick of the night.

It’s been a confident start from Bayern, however.

An amazing atmosphere ✅

A tribute to the legend Franz Beckenbauer 🫡



A tribute to the legend Franz Beckenbauer 🫡

The Allianz Arena looks superb tonight 🤩#UCL

Bayern Munich 0-0 Real Madrid | 2 mins

20:03 , Marc Mayo

Madrid lining up in a bit of a 4-4-2 off the ball with Rodrygo wide left.

Bayern break through pretty quickly though and Leroy Sane shoots at goal... saved low by Andriy Lunin!

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid | Kick-off!

20:01 , Marc Mayo

Some whistles for the UEFA Champions LEague anthem, a tune which Vinicius Jr greets with a knowing nod as the teams line up.

Harry Kane at the end of the Bayern line for his second such semi-final. The first one was a bit of a cracker.

A warm embrace between Carlo Ancelotti and Thomas Tuchel on the touchline and we get underway with Bayern in white and red, Madrid in black and gold.

Here come the teams!

19:56 , Marc Mayo

Before kick-off, the family of Bayern icon Franz Beckenbauer, son Joel and wife Heidi, come on the pitch for a presentation.

A huge tifo is unveiled of Der Kaiser too as the players walk out the tunnel.

Tonight's referee

19:54 , Marc Mayo

French official Clement Turpin has the referee tonight.

The Leandro Trossard doppelganger is a regular in the big games having taken charge at two World Cups plus the upcoming Euros.

French official Clement Turpin has the referee tonight.

The Leandro Trossard doppelganger is a regular in the big games having taken charge at two World Cups plus the upcoming Euros.

Ten-minute warning!

19:50 , Marc Mayo

The Allianz Arena is a sea of red, with just a teeny bit of white in the top corner, as the volume continues to ratchet up ahead of this semi-final getting underway.

Carlo Ancelotti sweats the small stuff

19:48 , Marc Mayo

Carlo Ancelotti has been speaking to Spanish network Movistar+ ahead of kick-off.

Asked what makes him nervous before matches, the Real Madrid boss says: “Small details that I don't want to explain because they may seem silly.

“Yesterday they asked me if [my team selection] was going to be unfair and yes, because more than 11 deserve to play. But we have five substitutes that can be very useful.”

Big job on for Eric Dier

19:45 , Marc Mayo

How Bayern Munich’s defence deal with Real Madrid’s rampant forwards will be a big part of tonight’s game.

Kim Min-jae and Eric Dier aren’t exactly blessed for pace, up against Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo.

Raphael Guerreiro has been jettisoned from the XI which downed Arsenal for a more offensive left-winger, perhaps as Thomas Tuchel doesn’t fear Madrid getting at Bayern too much with patient play down the flanks.

Konrad Laimer and Leon Goretzka will need help from their frontline in tracking back to deal with a talented, busy Madrid midfield.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid | Countdown to kick-off

19:41 , Marc Mayo

We’re in sight of this semi-final getting underway as the warm-ups take place out on the pitch.

Just about 20 minutes to go and we have some famous faces in the arena ready to cheer on their former teams.

Rewind: Madrid smash four goals to down Bayern

19:38 , Marc Mayo

The 2013-14 Champions League semi-finals can serve as inspiration for Real Madrid, and possible revenge for Bayern Munich.

After a 1-0 win for Los Blancos at home, they trounced their opponents 4-0 in the second leg to silence the Allianz Arena.

🗓️ Sergio Ramos & Cristiano Ronaldo both scored twice as Real Madrid beat Bayern to reach the #UCL final 7 years ago today! 🏆

Thomas Tuchel: Home fans the key to victory

19:34 , Marc Mayo

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has urged the home fans to create a special atmosphere tonight.

Bayern have advanced into the last four of the Champions League for the first time since winning the tournament in 2020, while record 14-times champions Madrid last took home the trophy in 2022.

“We need the atmosphere to be incredible,” said Tuchel in his pre-game press conference.

“We also need the fans to support us, even in moments when it's more difficult. Together with the fans, we need to create an atmosphere that gives us an advantage.

“When you're playing against Real Madrid, you're also up against the aura, the legend that surrounds them. Our focus will be fully on the game. We're all looking forward to a great match.

“[Madrid have] clear patterns. It's a mix of a midfield diamond and two holding, two attacking midfielders. It's very flexible, experienced and automated.”

Ich bin ein no Bayern Munich-er, admits Carlo Ancelotti

19:29 , Marc Mayo

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has apologised upon his return to Bayern Munich for not remembering his German.

"Ich habe vergessen Deutsch (I have forgotten German)," the Italian coach said on Monday to the local reporters, albeit with the word order mixed up.

Ancelotti coached Bayern for just over a year and won the 2016-17 Bundesliga, but the league title alone is not always enough to sate ambitions at the Bavarian powerhouse.

Bayern had won the previous four Bundesligas. After Ancelotti made it five in a row, Bayern won the next six.

Ancelotti was forced out after a shaky start to the 2017-18 season. Losing to Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 was the final straw for club chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

“Unfortunately, we weren't as successful back then as he is now at Real,” Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich said on Monday.

Bayern fans greet their team

19:25 , Marc Mayo

Some footage here from a little earlier on as Bayern Munich fans made a right racket for the team buses’ arrival.

That red wall much-vaunted by the home team appears to be taking shape rather impressively.

🔴 Infierno rojo: así ha sido el espectacular recibimiento al autocar del Bayern a su llegada al Allianz Arena



🔴 Infierno rojo: así ha sido el espectacular recibimiento al autocar del Bayern a su llegada al Allianz Arena

In esteemed company tonight

19:20 , Marc Mayo

The Champions League trophy is in situ for proceedings. As if we needed any more reminders how big tonight’s game is...

Landmark numbers

19:15 , Marc Mayo

Thomas Muller will make his 150th Champions League appearance tonight, leaving him one shy of the all-time record held by Xavi.

Will he claim it for himself in the final at Wembley?

Jude Bellingham might one day boast that honour with tonight his 32nd Champions League outing.

Only Cesc Fabregas, with 34, made more before his 21st birthday - a number Bellingham could tie himself in the final given his birthday is at the end of June.

Carlo Ancelotti names his team

19:06 , Marc Mayo

Aurelien Tchouameni beats Eduardo Camavinga to the final spot in the Real Madrid line-up.

Lucas Vazquez is chosen as the right-back amid Dani Carvajal’s suspension, leaving Eder Militao on the bench.

Thibaut Courtois is also in the squad after a long spell out injured.

Jamal Musiala fit for Bayern

19:02 , Marc Mayo

Tonight’s hosts welcome Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala back to their starting XI after injuries.

Thomas Muller gets the nod to join them and Harry Kane in the attack, leaving Serge Gnabry on the bench.

Alphonso Davies doesn’t make the line-up and he joins Dayot Upamecano among the substitutes.

Bayern Munich team news is in!

18:58 , Marc Mayo

Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Dier, Kim, Mazraoui; Laimer, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Musiala; Kane

Subs: Peretz, Ulreich, Upamecano, Gnabry, Choupo-Moting, Zaragoza, Davies, Guerreiro, Tel, Pavlovic

Real Madrid line-up confirmed

18:56 , Marc Mayo

Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Vazquez, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.

Subs: Courtois, Kepa, Militao, Modric, Camavinga, Ceballos, Joselu, Garcia, Brahim, Guler

Excellent atmosphere brewing in Bavaria

18:50 , Marc Mayo

Great shots here of the train station by the stadium with Real Madrid fans chanting for their team and the Bayern Munich faithful bedecked in red.

All good natured, too.

Metro de Madrid ⚪️

Team news up next...

18:43 , Marc Mayo

It looks like Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane START for Bayern Munich!

Head-to-head record

18:37 , Marc Mayo

The German giants have lost their last three Champions League knockout ties against Los Blancos.

Bayern Munich wins: 11

Draws: 3

Real Madrid wins: 12

📆 17th April 2012 📆



It has been 12 years since Bayern Munich beat Real Madrid.



📆 17th April 2012 📆

It has been 12 years since Bayern Munich beat Real Madrid.

Since then, they are winless in their last seven against #RMCF.
#BAYRMA | #UCL

Carlos Alcaraz delivers his score prediction

18:32 , Marc Mayo

There’s already been one major Spain vs Germany match-up today in the form of Carlos Alcaraz’s fourth-round tie with Jan-Lennard Struff at the Madrid Open.

Speaking a moment ago after his win in three sets, the Madridista tennis superstar predicted a 2-1 win for Los Blancos tonight.

Tonight's destination

18:19 , Marc Mayo

The cavernous Allianz Arena will host tonight’s semi-final first leg.

Capable of hosting 75,000 fans, most of whom will be dressed in red tonight to create as intimidating an atmosphere as possible for Madrid.

Since the venue, which will host the opening game of Euro 2024 plus next year’s Champions League final, was built in 2005 it has been a happy hunting ground for Los Blancos.

Bayern won their first two meetings here before three-straight Real victories.

Bayern boost

18:07 , Marc Mayo

Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane and Konrad Laimer have all been pictured entering the team hotel this afternoon following injury worries.

Matthijs de Ligt, as expected, is not with the squad.

Die #Bayern sind soeben nach dem Anschwitzen am Team-Hotel angekommen. Außer de Ligt sind alle Wackelkandidaten dabei. Auch Konrad #Laimer! #FCBayern

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid | Countdown to kick-off

17:59 , Marc Mayo

We are now two hours away from this semi-final tie getting underway.

Team news is set to drop anytime from now, really. Madrid in particular have a penchant for an early release on these nights.

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham primed for box office battle

17:50 , Marc Mayo

Manchester City knocked off their perch, Arsenal stifled and English football, that most inward-looking of beasts, forced to gaze beyond its borders and its twin title-chasers for interest in the Champions League semi-finals.

The search, though, is hardly a taxing one, this evening’s heavyweight tussle between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid easily enough dressed up as a clash between England’s totem of both past and present, and that of its future, as well as the here and now.

It is Madrid versus Bayern; it’s 20 European titles between them and domestic dominance untold. But really, to us, it’s Harry Kane versus Jude Bellingham, the forces pencilled in to lead a summer push for Euro 2024 glory, for now fissioned, with a place in a Wembley final on the line.

Read our full match preview!

(Getty Images)

Score prediction

17:40 , Marc Mayo

Real can be expected to be more front-footed than they were at the Etihad, with the Spanish side deservedly favourites in this tie.

They have not lost in LaLiga since September and are fully capable of grinding out results, even when not at their best.

Bayern have been in better form recently and their season rests entirely on the Champions League, but it would be a surprise if they are able to keep Real’s front-line quiet.

Real Madrid to win, 2-1.

Our prediction for the Madrid XI

17:33 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Nacho, Rudiger, Militao, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr

Injuries: Alaba, Courtois

Suspended: Carvajal

Early Real Madrid team news: Key defender banned

17:25 , Marc Mayo

Jude Bellingham did not feature against Real Sociedad due to a stomach issue but is expected to return, as is Rodrygo who has recently been ill.

It is otherwise a largely-fit squad for Ancelotti to choose from, although Dani Carvajal is suspended and Lucas Vazquez or Nacho Fernandez will start in his stead at right-back.

How we reckon Bayern will line up

17:20 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Kim, Dier, Davies; Laimer, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane

Doubts: Sane, Musiala

Injuries: De Ligt, Upamecano, Coman, Boey, Sarr, Buchmann

Early Bayern Munich team news: Late fitness tests

17:13 , Marc Mayo

Alphonso Davies is available for Bayern, having been suspended for the second leg against Arsenal, while Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane face late fitness tests.

Konrad Laimer has overcome a knock picked up on the weekend but Matthijs de Light has not been so fortunate, and will join Kingsley Coman, Dayot Upamecano and Sacha Boey in missing out.

“I don't know 100 per cent,” admitted Tuchel on Monday. “We have to wait to know the results of the latest tests.

“Laimer looks good, we'll see what happens with the rest. We need patience. I think it's too early for De Ligt and Upamecano. As for Jamal and Leroy, it will be a last minute decision.”

Where to watch Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid

17:05 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1. Coverage starts at 7pm BST tonight.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app or website.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid LIVE!

16:58 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid!

Tonight’s Champions League semi-final first leg kicks off at 8pm BST from the Allianz Arena in Bavaria.

Giants of the German and Spanish game meet for a place in the final having defeated two much-fancied English sides in Arsenal and Manchester City, respectively.

Whoever comes out on top will likely be tipped as the favourites to lift the trophy at Wembley next month, against either Paris Saint-Germain or Borussia Dortmund.

Join us for this mouthwatering tie with all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction heading your way...