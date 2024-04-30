Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid LIVE: Champions League score and goal updates as Vinicius Jr strikes first

Bayern Munich host Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final as two of Europe’s greatest clubs meet for a place in the Wembley final.

But at the centre of the action is a battle between two of England’s biggest stars, as Harry Kane takes on his England international team-mate Jude Bellingham at the Allianz Arena. Kane helped Bayern Munich knock out Arsenal in the quarter-finals, while Bellingham kept his cool as Real Madrid stunned holders Manchester City following a dramatic penalty shoot-out.

It leaves both of these teams as the favourites to win the Champions League, with Borussia Dortmund facing Paris Saint-Germain in the other semi-final tomorrow. Bellingham will be attempting to lead Madrid to a record-extending 15th European crown, while Kane is out to end his own personal trophy drought and drag Thomas Tuchel’s beleaguered side to a season-saving Champions League title.

Bayern and Real Madrid are no strangers on this stage. In fact, it’s the most played tie in Champions League history and Real Madrid last triumphed against Bayern in the semi-finals in 2018 on their way to winning their 13th title in Kyiv.

24’ GOAL! - Vinicius Jr gets in behind and slots past Neuer (BAY 0-1 RMA)

Bayern Munich XI: Neuer, Kimmich, Dier, Min-Jae, Mazraoui, Goretzka, Laimer, Muller, Musiala, Sane, Kane

Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Vazquez, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Tchouameni, Valverde, Kroos, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.

FC Bayern München 0 - 1 Real Madrid CF

Bayern Munich 0-1 Real Madrid

21:06 , Ben Fleming

48 mins: Plenty of noise coming from the home fans as they seek to jolt their players into action.

Madrid, though, look comfortable right now and are popping the ball around with relative ease.

KICK-OFF! Bayern Munich 0-1 Real Madrid

21:03 , Ben Fleming

46 mins: One change at the break for Bayern as Guerreiro replaces Goretzka in central midfield. With that sorted, we’re back underway for the second half.

HALF-TIME: Bayern Munich 0-1 Real Madrid

21:00 , Ben Fleming

That’s the seventh time in 11 games that Bayern have failed to score a first-half goal in this season’s Champions League. Tuchel’s side will be in search of a second-half turnaround but it will be a tall order against Madrid who are unbeaten in this year’s tournament when leading at half-time (W4, D2).

HALF-TIME: Bayern Munich 0-1 Real Madrid

20:56 , Ben Fleming

Only one goal at the break but what a goal it was from Vinicius, set up superbly by that razor-sharp through ball from Kroos.

Vinicius Junior opens the scoring at the Allianz 💥



HALF-TIME: Bayern Munich 0-1 Real Madrid

20:52 , Ben Fleming

Finely poised at the break.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

HALF-TIME: Bayern Munich 0-1 Real Madrid

20:48 , Ben Fleming

Not a minute’s extra-time added on as the ref brings the first half to a close.

Bayern started the game superbly but the hosts find themselves behind at the break after Vincius’ goal halfway through the half.

Bayern Munich 0-1 Real Madrid

20:46 , Ben Fleming

45 mins: A free-kick, now, for Madrid in a similar spot to Bayern’s just moments earlier. Rodrygo steps up to take but it’s deflected behind off the head of Kane.

Bayern Munich 0-1 Real Madrid

20:44 , Ben Fleming

42 mins: It’s Kane who takes it...but it whistles past the far post. Lunin looked beaten there.

Bayern Munich 0-1 Real Madrid

20:41 , Ben Fleming

40 mins: Nacho catches Musiala on the edge of the box and that’s a free-kick which Kane will fancy his chances over.

Bayern Munich 0-1 Real Madrid

20:39 , Ben Fleming

38 mins: Rodrygo sticks to the task well to prevent Mazraoui’s cross from the left byline. It comes at the expense of a corner but Goretzka’s header loops off target.

Bayern Munich 0-1 Real Madrid

20:36 , Ben Fleming

35 mins: Madrid swing in the corner from the left but Neuer comes through the crowd well to punch the ball clear.

Bayern Munich 0-1 Real Madrid

20:32 , Ben Fleming

30 mins: Goretzka lines an effort up on the edge of the box but Tchouameni is well-placed to make the block.

Bayern Munich 0-1 Real Madrid

20:27 , Ben Fleming

26 mins: Sane collides with Rudiger as a ball is lofted into the Madrid box. The Bayern winger hits the turf but the referee waves away appeals for a penalty.

GOAL! Bayern Munich 0-1 Real Madrid (Vinicius, 24 mins)

20:25 , Ben Fleming

The away side lead against the run of play!

A superb, defence-splitting pass from Kroos plays Vinicius Junior in behind the Bayern defence and the Brazillian makes no mistake, cooly slotting past Neuer to give Madrid the lead.

Bayern spurned a host of early opportunities and they now trail in this first leg.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Real Madrid

20:21 , Ben Fleming

19 mins: A better spell for Madrid as they begin to impart some form of control on the game. Vazquez’s cross is deflected behind for a corner but the away side make a mess of the set-piece opportunity.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Real Madrid

20:18 , Ben Fleming

15 mins: Musiala has been lively in these first 15 minutes but fires his latest effort low and wide of Lunin’s goal.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Real Madrid

20:14 , Ben Fleming

12 mins: Muller gets down the right side and cuts it back to Musiala but the German skies his effort over the bar. Five shots already for the German but only Sane’s early effort has properly tested Lunin.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Real Madrid

20:11 , Ben Fleming

9 mins: Audacious from Kane who spots Lunin off his line and attempts to lob him from just inside the Madrid half. It’s great contact but there’s just too much on the effort as it drops over the bar.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Real Madrid

20:09 , Ben Fleming

7 mins: Wave after wave of Bayern attacks as Kane slips Sane down the left, but the German’s effort whisks over the bar.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Real Madrid

20:08 , Ben Fleming

6 mins: A half-chance for Kane as the ball drops to him on the edge of the box. The effort comes through the crowd but it’s straight at Lunin.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Real Madrid

20:07 , Ben Fleming

5 mins: Bayern continue their good start as Musiala gets on the ball for the first time down the right. Nacho concedes the first corner of the game but Madrid do well to clear their lines.

Bayern Munich 0-0 Real Madrid

20:02 , Ben Fleming

1 min: CLOSE! Almost the perfect start for the returning Sane but his close-range effort is kept out well by Lunin at his near post.

KICK-OFF! Bayern Munich 0-0 Real Madrid

20:01 , Ben Fleming

1 min: And we’re underway in the first half!

Here come the players

19:57 , Ben Fleming

Bayern and Madrid head out of the tunnel and onto the pitch. There’s just time for the famous Champions League anthem before we get proceedings underway - what has the next 90 minutes got in store for us?

Kick-off incoming

19:52 , Ben Fleming

The atmosphere is building inside the Allianz Arena as we prepare for kick-off in the first leg. Just under ten minutes to go...

Winning record for Tuchel

19:47 , Ben Fleming

The German has four wins, two draws and three losses against Carlo Ancelotti so far in his career. He has also lost just one of his eight games against Madrid and is yet to lose a semi-final in management.

Will that record be improved upon tonight?

(Getty Images)

Bellingham set to shine?

19:42 , Ben Fleming

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham is the player who has made the most high-intensity pressures in the Champions League this season (496).

In the second leg against Manchester City, Bellingham averaged 1.2 high-intensity pressures per minute on the pitch (146 overall); the highest average by a player to play 90 or more minutes in a game in the tournament this term.

Is the young Englishman set for another big-game display tonight?

(AP)

Impressive home record

19:36 , Ben Fleming

Bayern Munich have only lost one of their last 24 home games in the Champions League (W20 D3), and are unbeaten in the last 15 (W12 D3) since losing to Paris Saint-Germain in April 2021 (2-3).

Can they keep that run going tonight?

(Getty Images)

Thomas Tuchel, the dead man walking towards a historic Champions League three-peat

19:29 , Ben Fleming

It was a nine-year low, leaving Bayern Munich destined to plummet to depths they had not experienced at the end of a season for 12 years. When Thomas Tuchel’s departure was announced, they had just lost three consecutive games, for the first time since 2015. Bundesliga losses to Bayer Leverkusen and Heidenheim, one emphatic against the league leaders, the other embarrassing against relative minnows, rendered it a formality that, for the first time since 2012, Bayern would not be champions. Sandwiched by them the other setback in a disastrous eight days was 1-0 to Lazio. To compound a wretched season, Bayern risked missing out of the Champions League quarter-finals, something they had only done once since 2011.

Tuchel, Bayern said in February, would stay until the end of the season. The temptation was to wonder if he would make it that far. Now an alternative exit feels feasible. Instead of becoming another Jurgen Klinsmann, a big name to flounder amid the unique pressures of Sabener Strasse, Tuchel may yet emulate Jupp Heynckes, conquering Europe in his final act.

Richard Jolly takes a look at the confusing last season of Bayern head coach Thomas Tuchel:

Thomas Tuchel, the dead man walking towards a historic Champions League three-peat

Harry Kane v Jude Bellingham: English generations collide in Champions League semi-final

19:22 , Ben Fleming

As Harry Kane already knows, Jude Bellingham isn’t shy about telling people what he thinks. That isn’t necessarily to berate them, either. The 20-year-old has taken to paternalistically encouraging teammates as if he is a senior professional... like, for example, Harry Kane. In most cases, this would infuriate more established players. In Bellingham’s case, it is just part of the package. He ‘walks the walk’, as teammates put it. Kane has even recognised this with England, where his own approach is quieter and more about leadership by example.

The different paths now converge at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday and then the Bernabeu next Wednesday, to see which of England’s two most influential players will get to play at Wembley for the club season’s crowning game. The fact both are seen as potentially making Euro 2024 their tournament, given their own connections with Germany, only offers another layer. This is the highest goalscorer in England’s history, up against the national team’s future, both playing for the present.

Miguel Delaney takes a look at the two English stars of tonight’s semi-final:

Kane v Bellingham: English generations collide in Champions League semi-final

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid prediction: European giants clash in Bavaria

19:15 , Ben Fleming

Two giants of European football collide in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash as Bayern Munich host Real Madrid at Allianz Arena on Tuesday (8pm, TNT Sports 1).

What was forecast to be an all-English last-four encounter when the draw for the competition’s latter stages was made is instead a showdown between the two marquee clubs of Germany and Spain after Bayern overcame Arsenal, while Real defeated Man City in the quarter-finals.

It has been a disappointing season for Bayern, who have surrendered their Bundesliga crown to Bayer Leverkusen, ending 11 years of dominance in Germany.

Thomas Tuchel is set to leave the club at the end of the campaign with Ralf Rangnick the current favourite in the next Bayern Munich manager betting, although there’s been no official confirmation as to who will replace him in the dugout.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men are closing in on the LaLiga crown. The season is heading towards a very exciting climax for Los Blancos, although they’re underdogs with football betting sites to start the semi-final tie with a win on the road.

Take a look at tonight’s best bets and predictions:

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid prediction: European giants clash in Bavaria

Bayern team news

19:07 , Ben Fleming

Tuchel makes three changes from his side’s 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt at the weekend. Kim Min-Jae replaces De Ligt at centre-back, while the returning Musiala and Sane are preferred to Choupo-Moting and Guerreiro in the attacking three behind Kane.

Bayern Munich XI: Neuer, Kimmich, Dier, Min-Jae, Mazraoui, Goretzka, Laimer, Muller, Musiala, Sane, Kane

Subs: Peretz, Ulreich, Upamecano, Gnabry, Choupo-Moting, Bryan, Davies, Guerreiro, Tel, Pavlovic.

Bayern team is in!

18:57 , Ben Fleming

And the hosts have now confirmed their team news:

The scene is set

18:50 , Ben Fleming

Just over an hour to go until kick-off in Munich:

Bayern early team news

18:40 , Ben Fleming

Bayern’s injury concerns remain centred around their speedy attacking options, with Kingsley Coman set to miss out, while Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry remain doubts having only just returned to training.

Centre-back Dayot Upamecano is also out, but Alphonso Davies will return after being suspended for the second leg against Man City.

Thomas Tuchel will have to wait on the availability of Jamal Musiala, who will have a fitness test ahead of the game, as will Konrad Laimer and Matthijs de Ligt.

Bayern predicted XI: Neuer, Kimmich, Dier, Min-jae, Davies, Goretzka, Pavlovic, Muller, Musiala, Guerreiro, Kane

Team news coming shortly

18:30 , Ben Fleming

Real Madrid have already announced their starting XI but we’re still waiting for Bayern Munich’s. Here’s a reminder of that Madrid XI before some early Bayern team news

Kane on the cusp of history

18:20 , Ben Fleming

Harry Kane has been directly involved in 10 goals in 10 games for Bayern Munich in the Champions League this season (7 goals, 3 assists). Should he score or assist in this game, he would establish a new record for the most goal involvements by an English player in a single campaign in the competition (also 10 by David Beckham in 1998-99 and 2001-02 and Steven Gerrard in 2007-08).

(Getty Images)

Head-to-head record

18:10 , Ben Fleming

The head-to-head record is finely poised, with Madrid narrowly edging Bayern with 12 wins compared to the German club’s 11.

Despite the even historical record, though, it is Madrid who have dominated the team’s encounters in recent years. In fact, Bayern are winless in their last seven games against tonight’s opposition, losing six of those meetings (D1). Indeed, this is the German’s side longest winless run against an opponent in European competition.

Two old foes collide

18:00 , Ben Fleming

The last time these sides met was in the 2017/18 Champions League semi-finals, with Madrid prevailing 4-3 on aggregate.

Ahead of tonight, the fixture was already the most played fixture in the history of the European Cup/UEFA Champions League (26 games), with 24 of those coming in the knockout stages of the competition – also the most between two sides.

What will match number 27 have in store?

(Getty Images)

Real Madrid team news!

17:58 , Ben Fleming

Well, far earlier than we were expecting but we have Real Madrid’s starting line-up for tonight:

Having rung the changes for their 1-0 win against Real Sociedad at the weekend, Anceloitt returns to his strongest side, with only Tchouameni keeping his place in the side.

Real Madrid: Lunin; Vazquez, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Tchouameni, Valverde, Kroos, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.

Subs: Courtois, Kepa, Militao, Modric, Camavinga, Joselu, Ceballos, Garcia, Diaz, Guller.

Coming up tomorrow

17:50 , Ben Fleming

Tomorrow night, it’s the turn of Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain in the other Champions League semi-final. The first leg will take place in Germany and the home side have been boosted by the return of four key players.

Here’s the latest:

Dortmund boosted by return of four key players ahead of PSG clash

Special send-off for the home side

17:30 , Ben Fleming

All of Bayern’s club employees lined the streets outside their training ground to give their team a special send-off ahead of tonight’s game.

Valverde - ‘We’re hungry to make the final'

17:10 , Ben Fleming

The Uruguayan midfield also spoke to the media ahead of tonight’s semi-final and insisted his side remain as hungry as ever as they look to capture a famous double this season.

“We’re excited. It’s the first time that I play against this team in the competition. I have faith and I’m eager to play. I’m happy for all I’m experiencing with this team. You have to appreciate every moment defending these colours and this jersey. Winning this competition is so valuable and it’s a beautiful thing,” he said.

“I have absolute confidence in my team. We have to respect our opposition and the club we’re up against. We have real faith in the players here. The defenders, the midfielders and forwards. We’re excited, hungry to make the final and we’ll fight to do just that.”

(Getty Images)

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid latest updates

16:50 , Ben Fleming

Carlo Ancelotti previews the semi-final further, speaking to TNT Sports:

"There is something special about this shirt, about this club" 🤍



Carlo Ancelotti talks Real Madrid's prestige in the #UCL and facing former club Bayern Munich, as well as former rival Thomas Tuchel...



Carlo Ancelotti - ‘Everyone knows what we can do'

16:30 , Ben Fleming

Ancelotti is the most successful coach in the competition’s history with five victories, while Real Madrid are eyeing up a record-extending 15th title.

“Real Madrid are never underrated in this competition. Everyone knows what we can do. To be honest, we feel hugely respected by everyone in this competition,” the Italian said on Monday.

“We are confident but we have great respect for this team. They haven’t had the best season in the Bundesliga but they played a very impressive tie against Arsenal. They were very good in both games. We have to look at that, Arsenal are a very strong side in Europe and they delivered two superb displays.”

(AP)

Tuchel predicts goalscoring return for star player

16:10 , Ben Fleming

Bayern’s Serge Gnabry scored in the quarter-final first leg against Arsenal but has since missed his last four games with injury. The 28-year-old, though, is due to return from injury tonight and Tuchel is confident that the attacker will mark his return in style.

“Serge Gnabry will score tomorrow. It will happen. I don’t know how I know, but it will happen,” he said.

Only time will tell with that prediction...

(AP)

Thomas Tuchel - ‘We have a lot of confidence'

15:50 , Ben Fleming

Speaking ahead of tonight’s match, the Bayern boss was full of optimism.

“We are ready, we have a lot of confidence. It was important to beat Arsenal. Now the next step is against Real Madrid. We want to be competitive and reach Wembley. We have to focus on tomorrow and be well prepared,” Tuchel said in the pre-match press conference.

“We need an absolutely top atmosphere. It was already great against Arsenal – it has to be even better now. We also need the spectators to support us, even in moments when it’s more difficult.

“We need maximum support to get through phases in which we have to suffer. Together with the spectators, we need to create an atmosphere that gives us an advantage.”

(PA Wire)

Kings of Europe can reclaim crown as Man City denied the double treble

15:30 , Ben Fleming

Real Madrid, meanwhile, reached yet another Champions League semi-final after their dramatic penalty-shootout win against defending champions Manchester City.

Both sides met in the tournament’s knockout stages for a third successive season but it was Carlo Ancelotti’s side that prevailed to deny City a chance at a famous double treble.

Here’s a recap of the wild second leg in Manchester:

Kings of Europe can reclaim crown as Man City denied the double treble

How Bayern reached this point

15:10 , Ben Fleming

The German giants came through their quarter-final against Arsenal courtesy of a 1-0 home win in the second leg. After a 2-2 draw at the Emirates, it was Joshua Kimmich’s second-half strike and the experience of Thomas Tuchel’s men that ultimately prevailed against the Gunners at the Allianz Arena.

Here’s a recap of the second leg:

Arsenal’s wasted Champions League opportunity comes down to one clear thing

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid prediction: European giants clash in Bavaria

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid latest updates

14:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid latest updates

14:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Predicted line-ups

FCB - Neuer, Kimmich, Dier, Min-jae, Davies, Goretzka, Pavlovic, Muller, Musiala, Guerreiro, Kane

RMA - Lunin, Vazquez, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Mendy, Camavinga, Valverde, Kroos, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid latest updates

14:03 , Jamie Braidwood

What is the Real Madrid team news?

Real Madrid are definitely without the suspended Dani Carvajal and the injured David Alaba, while goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is a long-term absentee. Jude Bellingham has been ill but should return, while Rodrygo and Ferland Mendy are also likely to play after absences.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid latest updates

14:02 , Jamie Braidwood

What is the Bayern Munich team news?

Bayern’s injury concerns remain centred around their speedy attacking options, with each of Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry sidelined and set to miss out. Centr-eback Dayot Upamecano is also out, but Alphonso Davies will return after being suspended for the second leg against Man City.

Thomas Tuchel will have to wait on the availability of Jamal Musiala, who will have a fitness test ahead of the game, as will Konrad Laimer and Matthijs de Ligt.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid latest updates

14:01 , Ben Fleming

When is Bayern vs Real Madrid?

The first leg kicks off at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday 30 April at 8pm BST (9pm CEST).

Good afternoon

14:00 , Jamie Braidwood

The Champions League semi-finals start this week and the initial match-up of the first-leg encounters sees Bayern Munich host Real Madrid, a meeting of two of the three most successful clubs of all time in the European Cup.

It’s the Spanish side who lead the way by a distance, with 14 titles to their name, while Bayern have won six times in total and been to the final on 11 occasions overall - but face a big challenge now to make it a dozen, even if their European form has been considerably better than domestic matters this term.

From an England national team point of view, this is also an intriguing clash as Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham will be on opposite sides, both having starred for their respective sides this term and set to spearhead the Three Lions’ attack at Euro 2024 this summer.

In Champions League terms, Bayern knocked out Arsenal in the quarters having seen off Lazio in the last 16; Real Madrid beat RB Leipzig in their first knockout tie before dispatching Manchester City on penalties in the quarters.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match and here are the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid prediction and latest odds.

Is Bayern vs Real Madrid on TV tonight? Time, channel and how to watch