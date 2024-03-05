Bayern Munich vs Lazio LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Bayern Munich vs Lazio - LIVE!

Bayern Munich’s season is on the line as they host Lazio in the Champions League tonight. It is the second leg of this last-16 tie, with Bayern needing to come from behind after they lost 1-0 in Italy last month.

Thomas Tuchel will leave the club at the end of the season and there is little to suggest it will be a happy farewell. Bayern have won just one of their last five matches in all competitions and now sit 10 points behind Bayer Leverkusen, as a run of 11 straight Bundesliga titles appears almost certainly to be coming to an end. Harry Kane’s first season in Germany could well end without a trophy.

Lazio have not made it to the quarter-finals of the Champions League since 2000 but will believe they can do just that tonight. Maurizio Sarri’s side are in stumbling form themselves though, having lost three of their four matches since beating Bayern. Lazio sit ninth in Serie A. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Bayern vs Lazio latest updates

Kick-off: 8pm GMT | Allianz Arena

How to watch: TNT Sports 1

Bayern team news: Upamecano suspended

Lazio team news: Zaccagni available again

Standard Sport prediction

Standard Sport prediction

17:55 , Matt Verri

Bayern have had their problems of late but have more than enough about them to overturn the one-goal deficit and reach the quarter-finals.

Harry Kane is looking for his first ever Champions League goal in a home knockout game, and you wouldn’t bet against him breaking his duck.

Bayern to win, 3-1 agg.

Lazio team news

17:50 , Matt Verri

Lazio will have captain Ciro Immobile leading the line, and he should be supported by Mattia Zaccagni, who is now available again.

Luca Pelligrini, Adam Marusic and Matteo Guendouzi are all suspended domestically, but that does not apply tonight.

(REUTERS)

Bayern team news

17:42 , Matt Verri

Matthijs de Ligt should come in for the suspended Dayot Upamecano, while Jamal Musiala and Mathys Tel could start to support Harry Kane after a goal each in the draw at Freiburg.

Story continues

Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane both face late fitness checks.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Bayern vs Lazio

17:36 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here!

Good evening!

17:29 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Bayern Munich vs Lazio!

Second leg of this Champions League last-16 tie and the pressure is well and truly on Bayern, after they were beaten 1-0 in Italy.

They must overturn that deficit tonight, to stop a painful season becoming even worse.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm GMT from the Allianz Arena.