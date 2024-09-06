Bayern Munich turned down the chance to sign Liverpool’s Federico Chiesa

According to Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl, Bayern Munich turned down the chance to sign Federico Chiesa from Juventus this summer.

Over the course of the transfer window, Der Rekordmeister were clear in their ambition to lure in at least one more attacking talent alongside Michael Olise from Crystal Palace.

However, after securing the services of the Frenchman, Bayern were left frustrated by their other attacking targets.

Xavi Simons and Désiré Doué rejected moves to Bavraia in favour of offers from RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain respectfully, leaving the record champions light in forward areas.

Subsequently, this means that Vincent Kompany will have to rely upon Serge Gnabry this season, a player in which the club were interested in offloading this summer.

However, it is understood that before Liverpool signed Chiesa from Serie A side Juventus, Bayern were offered the chance to sign the Italian.

Nevertheless, Der Rekordmeister are said to have been happy with their options in forward areas, despite their best efforts to sign either Simons or Doué.

Whether it be that a move would have been too late in the window, meaning that Kompany’s side would not have been able to move on Gnabry, is unknown, but Chiesa would have undoubtedly added quality in wide areas for Bayern this season.

GGFN | Will Shopland