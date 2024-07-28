🚨 Bayern Munich stumble to pre-season draw with fourth division side

Bayern Munich had to come from behind to draw 1-1 with German fourth division side FC Düren in their second pre-season friendly.

Scorers: Garcia 40′; Irankunda 69′

After winning his first game in charge 14-1, Bayern manager Vincent Kompany had it a lot tougher today away to the lower league side.

With most of their big-name players not back yet following the European Championship, and new boy Michael Olise at the Olympics with France, Bayern lined up with Eric Dier in the midfield of a 3-4-3 formation.

After a quiet enough opening 40 minutes, which saw Hiroki Itō come off with an apparent injury, Düren took a shock lead through Rafael Garcia. The midfielder profited from some slack defending and finished well.

Bayern found an equaliser with just over 20 minutes left and it came from 18-year-old substitute Nestory Irankunda, who scored his first goal for the club following his move from Adelaide United.

However, they could not find the winner as Düren held on for a famous result.