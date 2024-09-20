Bayern Munich rule out Mathys Tel loan

Mathys Tel (19) continues to find his game time at Bayern Munich limited. The Frenchman joined the Bavarian side for €20m back in 2022 from Stade Rennais, and despite his inexperience, he immediately impressed.

Last season, despite playing second fiddle to main man Harry Kane, Tel nonetheless managed to score 10 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions. Seven of those goals came in the Bundesliga, despite making just six starts in the competition.

Unsurprisingly, Tel continues to occupy a back-up role at Bayern Munich this season. So far in the Bundesliga, he has made just two appearances, racking up 73 minutes. He has yet to score. However, there is no question of the France youth international going out on loan in order to accrue more game time, at least according to Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund.

“Mathys to leave on loan in January is not a topic,” said Freund, as transcribed by Fabrizio Romano. Freund added that he “wasn’t worried” about the French forward, despite his lack of game time.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle