📸 Bayern Munich release special edition Oktoberfest jersey 🍺
Bayern Munich have continued the club’s Oktoberfest tradition of releasing their special edition annual kit to mark the occasion.
Notably in the 2024 jersey, a special Oktoberfest emblem has been designed around the club’s iconic crest.
#Anzeige | Bavaria in the heart ❤
Hol dir jetzt unser neues FC Bayern 24/25 Wiesn Trikot 📎 https://t.co/iQmpTtiNQF#MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/55VGWTpVXi
— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) September 16, 2024
The jersey will be worn by Bayern on September 28 at the Allianz Arena when they welcome champions Bayer Leverkusen to Bavaria.
So viel Tradition!🪡
🥨 Hol dir jetzt unser neues #FCBayern 24/25 Wiesn-Trikot!
📎 https://t.co/rZriZwP6tK#MiaSanMia #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/AoF6W4ZaM0
— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) September 16, 2024
It is on sale now while stocks last.