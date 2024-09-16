📸 Bayern Munich release special edition Oktoberfest jersey 🍺

Bayern Munich have continued the club’s Oktoberfest tradition of releasing their special edition annual kit to mark the occasion.

Notably in the 2024 jersey, a special Oktoberfest emblem has been designed around the club’s iconic crest.

#Anzeige | Bavaria in the heart ❤ Hol dir jetzt unser neues FC Bayern 24/25 Wiesn Trikot 📎 https://t.co/iQmpTtiNQF#MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/55VGWTpVXi — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) September 16, 2024

The jersey will be worn by Bayern on September 28 at the Allianz Arena when they welcome champions Bayer Leverkusen to Bavaria.

It is on sale now while stocks last.