📸 Bayern Munich release special edition Oktoberfest jersey 🍺

·1 min read
Bayern Munich have continued the club’s Oktoberfest tradition of releasing their special edition annual kit to mark the occasion.

Notably in the 2024 jersey, a special Oktoberfest emblem has been designed around the club’s iconic crest.

The jersey will be worn by Bayern on September 28 at the Allianz Arena when they welcome champions Bayer Leverkusen to Bavaria.

It is on sale now while stocks last.