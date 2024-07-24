Bayern Munich Have Rejected Every Transfer Offer from Manchester United for PSG-Linked Defender

Manchester United have signed LOSC Lille defender Leny Yoro this summer. However, the question now is whether the Red Devils will make an aggressive push to sign Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt.

Over the last few weeks, the Premier League club have been linked to the Dutchman. Still, Manchester United aren’t alone in their interest in de Light. Last month, RMC Sport reported that Paris Saint-Germain are very interested in de Ligt, who is under contract with Bayern until 2027, and see him as a crucial addition to their team.

A recent report from Bild reveals that Bayern are open to selling de Ligt, who would reunite with Erik ten Hag at United, but they want €50 million (£42 million). Manchester United’s offer is reportedly €30 million plus €5 million in add-ons, totaling £29.4 million.

Sky Sport Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reported on Tuesday that Manchester United are offering much less than €40 million for de Ligt, and Bayern Munich has turned down every bid so far.

They are adamant about not negotiating on this. Any interested club, including the Red Devils, must pay €50 million plus bonus payments. De Ligt’s sale price is a crucial internal matter, and Max Eberl wants to stay firm on this stance.

It will be interesting to see whether the Parisians or another club attempt to pay this price for the 24-year-old.