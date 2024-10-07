Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel forced to withdraw from France U21 squad

Mathys Tel (19) has been forced to withdraw from the France U21 squad for the upcoming international break, as reported by L’Équipe.

Former Stade Rennais forward Tel has played just five matches in all competitions for Bayern Munich this season and is yet to net his first goal of the campaign. He was, however, called up to the France U21 squad for the upcoming international break. Gérald Baticle’s side have two European Championship qualifiers coming up, against Cyprus on 11th October and then against Austria on 15th October.

However, Tel will now miss both of those matches. L’Équipe are reporting that the French forward is suffering from a minor shoulder injury, which, whilst not thought to be serious, will nonetheless rule him out of Les Bleuets’ upcoming games.

His withdrawal comes just after Bayern Munich teammate Dayot Upamecano’s withdrawal from the senior squad. The centre-back is suffering from a hamstring injury.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle