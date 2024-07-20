Bayern Munich, Manchester United Face ‘Confusing Situation’ in Pursuit of PSG Star, Expert Says

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Manuel Ugarte, but he’s not the only Paris Saint-Germain player they’re eyeing. Xavi Simons seems to be on his way out, and the Red Devils are also looking to bring him to Old Trafford.

L’Equipe recently reported that Manchester United are pursuing a move for Simons and have been working on a deal to bring Simons to Old Trafford for a year. With this transfer saga having several twists and turns, one journalist believes it’s hard to tell how this situation ends.

While speaking on the latest PSG Talking Podcast, Robin Bairner, chief editor of Football Transfers, discussed the Simons saga and noted that the situation is confusing.

“There’s been a saga that’s been going on for weeks, if not months now,” Bairner said. “And it’s just so difficult to pick through what might happen or what could happen…

“I thought there might have been a little bit more movement this week, but things are starting to happen, and clearly, this is one of the cases where there are negotiations in the background that we’re perhaps not quite privy to at the moment.

“And, of course, naturally, there’s so much paper talk around the player who’s so talented like Xavi Simons. And this speculation is obviously getting to him in some way. It’s just such a confusing situation. Who knows what’s happening there.”

Bayern Munich are also keen on the 21-year-old as L’Equipe reported that the Bavarian club have made an initial offer for Simons, including a purchase option valued at €90 million.

During his loan spell at RB Leipzig, Simons made a significant impact, featuring in 43 matches across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and registering 15 assists.