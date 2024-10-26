Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany on criticisms of Manuel Neuer: “We lose together, it’s not just Manu”

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Bayern Munich’s game against Bochum, head coach Vincent Kompany has addressed the criticisms of Manuel Neuer.

On Wednesday, Neuer failed to make a save as Bayern lost 4-1 to Barcelona. The veteran number one was also at fault for one of the goals when he came out of his net and failed to make any meaningful contact with the ball. On the recent criticism of Neuer, Kompany said:

“We lost. When we lose, we lose together, it’s not just Manu, but the whole team and the coaches. That’s important. If Manu changes his game, it’s only to get even better. Criticism is part of it, but hopefully we can be successful against Bochum”

Since Neuer came back from his broken leg in the summer of 2023, there have been consistent discussions about his future and if it is time for him to step aside. These discussions become increasingly more prominent with the fact that Bayern have Alexander Nübel on loan at VfB Stuttgart where he has put in consistent performances and even earned a call-up to the German national team.

On top of this, Bayern are also said to be interested in 1.FC Köln’s Jonas Urbig as a potential replacement for Neuer.

GGFN | Jack Meenan