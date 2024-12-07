🚨 Bayern Munich edge past Heidenheim in six goal thriller





Scorers: Upamecano 18', Musiala 56', 90+1', Goretzka 84'; Honsak 50', Dorsch 85'

Bayern Munich edged past Heidenheim to continue their unbeaten Bundesliga campaign in a six goal thriller.

The hosts went ahead after just 18 minutes when Dayot Upamecano nodded home from a corner from Joshua Kimmich, but they could not add that all important second goal before the interval.

Just five minutes into the second half, Heidenheim were level with their first shot after Upamecano's backpass was snatched up by Mathias Honsak, who rounded Ulreich before poking in an equaliser.

Bayern continued to push on, and retook the lead minutes later through talisman Jamal Musiala, before Leon Goretzka appeared to have secured all three points six minutes from time with his first goal of the season, seeing his low effort take a deflection before finding the net.

A minute later, however, the visitors had more hope of a result as Niklas Dorsch pulled one back, only for that hope to be dashed in injury time as Musiala's second of the game ensured all three points.

