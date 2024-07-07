Bayern Munich confirm Michael Olise signing as Crystal Palace pay tribute

On the move: Michael Olise (Getty Images)

Bayern Munich have confirmed the signing of Michael Olise as former club Crystal Palace pay tribute to the star midfielder.

The German giants won a busy chase for Olise’s signature, beating the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United to the French winger, and have snapped up the player for around £60million.

Olise said: “The talks with FC Bayern were very positive, and I’m very happy to now be playing for such a big club.

“It's a great challenge, and that's exactly what I was looking for. I want to prove myself at this level and play my part in ensuring that we win as many titles as possible with our team in the coming years.”

Olise was keen to prove himself at the highest level after rising to prominence at Selhurst Park with a string of eye-catching performances. Chelsea and United were rejected in part due to their failure to qualify for the Champions League. Newcastle for the same reason, among others.

Paying tribute to Olise when confirming the departure, Palace chairman Steve Parish said: “We are hugely proud of what Michael has achieved at Crystal Palace, a club where he has developed greatly as a player.

“We respect his desire to further test himself at the highest level of world football, and I would like to personally wish him the very best for his next adventure with Bayern Munich in Germany which I’m sure we will all follow closely.”

More follows.