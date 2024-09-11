Bayern Munich confident of keeping Jamal Musiala amid Arsenal and Man City links

Bayern Munich are confident Jamal Musiala will soon sign a new contract with the club.

The German international has entered the final two years of his deal with the German giants and has recently been linked with a host of top European sides, including Manchester City and Arsenal.

Born in Stuttgart, Musiala joined Bayern’s academy from Chelsea in 2020 after a year with Southampton, having moved to England at the age of seven.

He has since established himself as one of Europe’s leading players, finishing second to Jude Bellingham for last year’s Kopa Trophy, which is presented to the best player in the world under the age of 21.

Musiala also proved one of the stars of the Germany side at this summer’s Euro 2024 and shared the Golden Boot award alongside club teammate Harry Kane, Dani Olmo, Ivan Schranz, Cody Gakpo and Georges Mikautadze with three goals.

Despite the links with a move away, Bayern president Herbert Hainer is confident of keeping the 21-year-old long-term.

"Many say that he will one day be the best player in the world. In that regard, we will do everything we can to secure him with FC Bayern long-term,” he said.

“In my opinion, he could easily become the next Thomas Muller and play here for the next 20 years. I'm very optimistic that we'll see him at Bayern for a long time to come.”